In the Blink of an Eye -- Winnipeg Students See How Impaired Driving Can Devastate Lives

WINNIPEG, MB--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - MADD Canada and Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) are teaming up to educate Manitoba students about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving with a dynamic new educational film.

MADD Canada's 2016-2017 School Assembly Program, titled In the Blink of an Eye, is touring schools around the province from February to June. A special screening is being held for students and staff at River East Collegiate in Winnipeg on February 23 to highlight the program and its delivery around the province.

Media are welcome to attend the screening and speak with special guests, students and staff.

Date:

Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 10 a.m.

Location:

River East Collegiate - 295 Sutton Avenue, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Guests:

The Honourable Ron Schuler, Minister of Crown Services

Ward Keith, Vice-President, Business Development & Communications and Chief Product Officer, MPI

Patricia Hynes-Coates, MADD Canada National President

In the Blink of an Eye tells the story of best friends Gabby and Sarah. One night, as the girls prepare to go to a party, they are joined by Sarah's boyfriend Dylan, and his friend Asif. Sarah drinks and smokes pot with Dylan and Asif, while Gabby declines. Dylan, anxious to get to the party, decides to drive rather than wait for a cab. His friends strongly object. A very upset Sarah calls 911 to report Dylan. Even though Gabby, Asif and Sarah all do the right thing, a tragic twist of fate ends a friendship and ruins many lives. The fictional story is followed by the powerful real-life accounts of three victims of impaired driving.

Road crashes are the number one cause of death among young people in Canada, and alcohol and/or drugs are involved in more than 50% of those crashes. Every year, MADD Canada produces a new film to educate young people about the risks of impaired driving and empower them to make safe and responsible choices.

MPI's support is critical in delivering the sober driving message to thousands of Manitoba students each year. As a Provincial Sponsor of the 2016-2017 School Assembly Program, MPI is directly sponsoring 109 presentations of In the Blink of an Eye at schools throughout the province this year, including 24 in northern Manitoba.

For more information, or to check out a clip from In the Blink of an Eye, visit: http://madd.ca/pages/programs/youth-services/school-programs/in-the-blink-of-an-eye/