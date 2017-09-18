In Business Since 6,000 BC, Kwikwetlem First Nation Hosts September 20th Open House for Business Park

Kwikwetlem Business Park Addresses Unprecedented Regional Demand for Office and Industrial Space

PORT COQUITLAM, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 18, 2017) - Kwikwetlem First Nation have been the guardians of the Coquitlam River Watershed for more than 8,000 years, and are committed to economic development to promote the self-determination and long-term growth of the Nation. The Nation is hosting an open house to share information about their cultural heritage, a new Comprehensive Health & Wellness Centre, and the unprecedented industrial development opportunity.

"The Kwikwetlem Business Park will have significant positive impact on the Tri-Cities community, the region, and the Nation," said Kwikwetlem First Nation Chief, Ron Giesbrecht.

"Partnership is key," said Greg D'Avignon, President and CEO of the British Columbia Business Council. "That is where the business community in the non-indigenous world can play a key role in partnering to accelerate the aspirations of the Indigenous and non-indigenous people together."

The Kwikwetlem Comprehensive Health and Wellness Centre will be First Nations focused, but open to the public, addressing the critical needs of individuals in all aspects of health and wellness, addressing gaps in care, and ensuring community members have access to what they need to be healthy and well - physically, mentally, spiritually and culturally.

While Metro Vancouver has the lowest available industrial land vacancy rate in North America at 1.9 per cent vacancy, the development by KFN of a large 200-acre industrial business park in Metro Vancouver's northeast quadrant benefits everyone from small business to large regional distribution companies. The open house will showcase the Nation's progress on the industrial business park development on Coquitlam IR #2 at Pitt River Road, as well as discuss the key barriers to its progress. It will include a presentation and an expert panel to answer questions.