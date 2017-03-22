'In Dreams Awake,' the new album from composer Gabriele Ciampi, released by Universal Music in the U.S.; Live Debut Performed March 22 with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Italian Embassy in Washington, DC

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Contemporary and soundtrack composer, Gabriele Ciampi, today released a new album world-wide entitled 'In Dreams Awake' by Universal Music Italy.

At 40, Maestro Ciampi is the winner of Italy's Primero Barocco prize and founder of the CentOrchesta. He debuted selections from his new album in a performance with the prestigious National Symphony Orchestra on March 22nd at the Italian Embassy in Washington DC in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, establishing the European Economic Community.

The thirteen tracks on the disc also include pieces previously performed for audiences that include Former President Obama and The Former First Lady Michelle Obama, as well as Pope Francis. The album includes: the title track In Dreams Awake; Lost Sunrise; Behind The Darkness; Trio in B minor; Michelle (his tribute to the former First Lady Mrs. Obama); Romanza for Piano and Violin; Yuki; Sextet in B-flat minor; Prelude for Two Cellos (dedicated to Pope Francis); Like a Wave; Close to my Soul; Adagio for Clarinet Solo; and Dry Spinning.

In 2015, Ciampi performed in Washington at the White House for President Obama's family at the invitation of First Lady Mrs. Obama. Ciampi was the first Italian composer to conduct his own music at the White House for the traditional White House Holiday Tour.

Ciampi's tribute to Pope Francis was written and performed on the occasion of the closing of the Jubilee of Mercy in 2017, an event held under the Patronage of the Vatican to celebrate the World Day of Peace. Ciampi had the honor of an audience with the Pope, personally presenting a copy of his new CD.

His piece Trio in B minor was written for and dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Republic of Italy.

Originally from Rome, Ciampi is classically trained with a modern American perspective. He studied composition at the prestigious St. Cecilia Music Conservatory. He also attended the Film Scoring Certificate Program at UCLA where he studied composition and orchestration.

Ciampi's has performed worldwide with the CentOrchestra. He conducted his original composition A Christmas Carol in 2012 in Moscow and in 2013 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome. In 2014, he published the 'The Minimalist Evolution' album, which was presented in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute, in Los Angeles and the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome. In 2015, in addition to having performed at the White House, he directed the prestigious Orchestra I Pomeriggi Musicali (The Musical Afternoons) at the Teatro Dal Verme in Milan.

Gabriele Ciampi has received numerous awards and honors, including the medal 'Italian Excellence,' conferred by the Senate of the Italian Republic, the Green Card for Extraordinary Ability, released by the US government and recognition 'Primidieci Under-40 2014' awarded by PrimiDieci Society, in partnership with the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce of New York, ten Italian under forty years old US residents who have distinguished themselves for the quality of their projects and for the professionalism demonstrated in their industry.

'In Dreams Awake' video: https://youtu.be/uwaNYZHerFs