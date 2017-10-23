In First Campaign with Figliulo&Partners, CNN Emphasizes "Facts First"

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 23, 2017) - Today, Figliulo&Partners (F&P) announced the launch of its first brand campaign for CNN. The campaign, titled "Facts First," showcases CNN's indisputable value of facts and accuracy in reporting. It will also serve as a new tagline for the company.

"Facts First" shines a light on the most fundamental aspect of reporting and showcases CNN's commitment to delivering the facts to audiences around the globe. The campaign climbs above the din of debate and instead opts to ground the discourse the simple and resolute nature of facts.

Illustrated through one of the most basic symbols known to man, the apple, this work sends a clear and relatable reminder to all that facts are fixed, finite in nature and fundamentally different than opinion. By restating this basic truth in such an elegant and visually stunning way, viewers can quickly see the goal of the campaign and understand the constant search for truth that CNN embodies.

"'Facts First' is the perfect way for us to showcase our unwavering effort to bring the truth to a global audience and continue to emphasize the key role the press plays in our culture," said Whit Friese, VP and Group Creative Director of Creative Marketing at CNN.

"Facts First" will be brought to life across a full spectrum of media, including 30-second TV spots, as well as print, digital and social. The first full spot can be accessed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nuTEeCNBfYE

"It's no secret that the line between opinion and fact is becoming increasingly blurred for Americans," said Scott Vitrone, Partner and Chief Creative Officer of F&P. "It would have been easy to just fire another shot in this increasingly hazy debate, but we wanted this campaign to strike right at the heart of the issue. This is what a fact is; plain and simple. Only after that basic understanding reestablished can we move on meaningfully into the specifics of today's issues."

"Facts First" is the latest campaign to come out of F&P. The agency recently launched the "Get Ready" campaign for Macy's, as well as the "How Lovely" campaign for Georgia Pacific's Vanity Fair brand. F&P also recently announced its appointment as agency of record for American Century Investments.

About Figliulo&Partners

