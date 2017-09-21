In-Memory Computing Summit North America 2017 Announces Breakout Session Schedule

Early Bird Registration Discount Rate Ends October 1st

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced the breakout session schedule for the third annual In-Memory Computing Summit North America, taking place October 24-25, 2017, at the South San Francisco Conference Center. The Early Bird registration discount rate ends on October 1, 2017.

The In-Memory Computing Summit (IMCS) is held annually in both Europe and North America. The conferences are the only industry-wide events that focus on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. The conferences are attended by technical decision makers, business decision makers, operations experts, DevOps professionals, architects and developers. The attendees make or influence purchasing decisions about in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT, HTAP and HPC solutions.

This year's North America conference includes 40 breakout sessions on a wide range of topics. The daily breakout session schedules can be found at:

The Early Bird registration rate of $449, a 10 percent discount on the standard rate of $499, ends on October 1, 2017. Register via the conference website.

The In-Memory Computing Summit North America 2017 is sponsored by leading technology vendors. A limited number of sponsorship packages are available. Sponsors have an opportunity to increase their visibility and reputation as technology leaders, interact with key in-memory computing business and technical decision makers, and connect with technology purchasers and influencers. Current sponsors include:

Platinum Sponsor - GridGain Systems

Gold Sponsor - YADRO

Silver Sponsors - Fujitsu, Hazelcast, ScaleOut Software, Neeve Research, Starcounter

Association Sponsors - Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), Apache Software Foundation

Media Sponsors - CMSWire, Datanami, InsideBigData, InsideHPC

About the In-Memory Computing Summit

The In-Memory Computing Summits are the only industry-wide events of their kind, tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to reach technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, architects, developers, and business decision makers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT, HTAP and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The events are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas that power digital transformation and the future of Fast Data. For more information, visit https://imcsummit.org/us/ and follow the events on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite™. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes Barclays, ING, Sberbank, Misys, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory transactional SQL database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications and HTAP. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

