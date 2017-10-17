In-Memory Computing Summit North America 2017 Announces Keynote Speakers

Speakers from Sberbank, Workday, Wellington Management, SNIA, and GridGain Systems Chart Future of In-Memory Computing

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced the keynote speakers for the third annual In-Memory Computing Summit North America, taking place October 24-25, 2017, at the South San Francisco Conference Center. Speakers from Sberbank, Workday, Wellington Management, the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) and GridGain Systems will discuss how in-memory computing is solving processing speed and scalability challenges in a variety of industries and the evolution of in-memory computing-related technologies.

The In-Memory Computing Summit (IMCS) is held annually in both Europe and North America. The conferences are the only industry-wide events that focus on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. The conferences are attended by technical decision makers, business decision makers, operations experts, DevOps professionals, architects and developers. The attendees make or influence purchasing decisions about in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT, HTAP and HPC solutions.

Keynote Speakers

Tuesday, October 24

Abe Kleinfeld, President & CEO, GridGain Systems - "The Evolving In-Memory Computing Platform" - 9:25 a.m. to 9:55 a.m.

In-memory computing (IMC) is already profoundly changing a variety of industries, including financial services, fintech, healthcare, IoT, online travel and web-scale SaaS. But we are still just at the beginning of the IMC revolution, and new innovations and the adoption of memory-centric architectures will continue to redefine the datacenter.





Traditional core banking platforms face new challenges, including processing high volumes of data in real time, workloads in the many thousands of transactions per second, and 24x7 availability. Distributed in-memory computing unlocks a web-scale, client-centric architecture for next-generation banking platforms that can handle hundreds of thousands of transactions per second and are capable of built-in machine learning algorithms and AI.





Wednesday October 25

Jim Pappas, Vice Chairman, SNIA - "Realizing the Benefits of Persistent Memory with the NVM Programming Model and NVDIMMs" - 9:20 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.

The convergence of memory and storage has been realized with the help of the NVM Programming Model and NVDIMMs. Many end users are taking advantage of high speed byte addressable access to Persistent Memory. Learn how the NVM Programming Model and NVDIMMs are helping to accelerate the availability of software that enables Persistent Memory hardware.





From day one, in-memory computing has been part of our DNA at Workday. However, as our customers and data sets grow, we continue to push the boundaries at the intersection of in-memory and scale-out computing. Distributed computing is not for the faint of heart, and key design principles are often understood only by domain experts with deep knowledge. Moving forward, we need to simplify these paradigms to make them easier to understand and more readily adopted in the industry.





This talk will include an overview of the IBOR use case, a perfect example of using fast and big data together in the financial industry. The use case includes using Apache Ignite/GridGain to solve one of the most complex problems in the financial world and using Apache® Spark™ and Apache Ignite together in order to solve complex big data ETL processing.





Raffle for Complimentary Passes

Sponsors

The In-Memory Computing Summit North America 2017 is sponsored by leading technology vendors. Current sponsors include:

Platinum Sponsor - GridGain Systems

Gold Sponsor - YADRO

Silver Sponsors - Fujitsu, Hazelcast, ScaleOut Software, Neeve Research, Starcounter, Striim

Association Sponsors - Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), Apache Software Foundation

Media Sponsors - CMSWire, Datanami, InsideBigData, InsideHPC, ODBMS.org

About the In-Memory Computing Summit

The In-Memory Computing Summits are the only industry-wide events of their kind, tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to reach technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, architects, developers, and business decision makers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT, HTAP and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The events are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas that power digital transformation and the future of Fast Data. For more information, visit https://imcsummit.org/us/ and follow the events on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite™. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes Barclays, ING, Sberbank, Misys, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory transactional SQL database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications and HTAP. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Cassandra, Cassandra, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.