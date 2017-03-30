In-Memory Computing Summit Previews Agenda for First Annual European Conference

Register by April 23, 2017 to Receive a 20 Percent Discount

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today offered a preview of breakout sessions for the first annual In-Memory Computing Summit Europe, the premier In-Memory Computing (IMC) conference for computing experts from across Europe and Asia. The announced breakout session speakers include representatives from ING, Intel, Tata Consultancy Services, The Glue, Redis Labs, ScaleOut Software, and WSO2. The IMC Summit Europe will take place at the Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre, June 20-21, 2017. Attendees can receive a 20 percent Super Saver discount on the registration fee by registering by April 23, 2017. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies that want to reach the IMC Summit's unique audience.

The In-Memory Computing Summit Europe is the only industry-wide event focusing on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies. It brings together computing visionaries, decision makers, experts and developers for the purpose of education, discussion and networking.

Breakout sessions for the event will include:

Addressing 21 st Century Data Challenges with 21 st Century Technologies -- a Case from the Financial Markets -- Tim Wood, IT Manager High Performance Computing and Model Integration, ING

-- Tim Wood, IT Manager High Performance Computing and Model Integration, ING In-Persistent-Memory Computing -- Ken Gibson, Director SW Architecture, Intel Cloud Platforms Group, Intel Corp.

-- Ken Gibson, Director SW Architecture, Intel Cloud Platforms Group, Intel Corp. Next Generation Trade Surveillance System Using In-Memory Computing Technologies -- Nishant Agrawal, Scientist, Tata Consultancy Services, Ltd.

-- Nishant Agrawal, Scientist, Tata Consultancy Services, Ltd. Delivering Machine Learning in Real-Time with In-Memory Computing -- Cihan Biyikoglu, VP Product Management, Redis Labs, Inc.

-- Cihan Biyikoglu, VP Product Management, Redis Labs, Inc. Creating a Dynamically Re-Configurable Event-Driven Architecture for Financial Services -- Danny Goovaerts, CTO, The Glue

-- Danny Goovaerts, CTO, The Glue Stream Processing with In-Memory Data Grids: Creating the Digital Twin -- William Bain, CEO, ScaleOut Software

-- William Bain, CEO, ScaleOut Software Redefining Business with Streaming Analytics -- Seshika Fernando, Senior Technical Lead, WSO2

Super Saver Registration Discounts

Attendees can receive a 20 percent discount by registering early. The Super Saver General Admission rate of EUR 399 ends on April 23, 2017. Register via the conference website, or email attendance and registration questions to info@imcsummit.org.

Sponsorships

By sponsoring the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe, organizations gain a unique opportunity to enhance their visibility and reputation as leaders in in-memory computing products and services. They can interact with key in-memory computing business and technical decision makers, connect with technology purchasers and influencers, and help shape the future of Fast Data.

Sponsorship packages are still available. Visit the conference website for more information on sponsorship benefits and pricing and to download a prospectus. Current sponsors include:

Platinum Sponsors -- GridGain Systems

Gold Sponsors -- ScaleOut Software

Silver Sponsors -- Fujitsu, Hazelcast

About the In-Memory Computing Summit

The In-Memory Computing Summits in Europe and North America are the only industry-wide events tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to connect with technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The Summits are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas -- ideas that power the new world and future of Fast Data. For more information, visit https://imcsummit.org and follow the event on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions built on Apache® Ignite™. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, ecommerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors. GridGain solutions connect data stores (SQL, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®) with cloud-scale applications and enable massive data throughput and ultra-low latencies across a scalable, distributed cluster of commodity servers. GridGain is the most comprehensive, enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform for high volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics and hybrid transactional/analytical processing. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.