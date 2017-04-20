In-Memory Computing Summit Publishes Stellar Breakout Session Schedule for First Annual European Conference

Register by April 23, 2017 to Receive a 20 Percent Discount

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced the breakout session schedule for the first annual In-Memory Computing Summit Europe, the premier In-Memory Computing (IMC) conference for computing experts from across Europe and Asia. The IMC Summit Europe will take place at the Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre, June 20-21, 2017. Attendees can receive a 20 percent Super Saver discount on the registration fee by registering by April 23, 2017. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies that want to reach the IMC Summit Europe's unique audience.

The In-Memory Computing Summit Europe is the only industry-wide event focusing on the full range of in-memory computing technologies. It brings together computing visionaries, decision makers, experts and developers for the purpose of education, discussion and networking.

Sample breakout sessions for the event include:

Ram Disk in Distributed Computer Networks - Vladimir Zivkovic, Manager/Tech Lead, Capital One

- Vladimir Zivkovic, Manager/Tech Lead, Capital One Using In-Memory Grid Compute to Achieve Scalability and High Performance with Legacy Travel Applications - Francesco De Marchis, CTO, JacTravel Group

- Francesco De Marchis, CTO, JacTravel Group Using Hazelcast as the Serving Layer in Kappa Architecture - Oliver Buckley-Salmon, Lead Solution Architect, Deutsche Bank

- Oliver Buckley-Salmon, Lead Solution Architect, Deutsche Bank Accelerate MySQL® for Demanding OLAP and OLTP Use Cases with Apache® Ignite™ - Peter Zaitsev, Co-founder and CEO, Percona

- Peter Zaitsev, Co-founder and CEO, Percona Journey into the Use of IMDG to Strengthen the Electronic Banking Offering of ING.BE - Lieven Merckx, IT Architect, ING Belgium

- Lieven Merckx, IT Architect, ING Belgium Scalable Real-time Notification System with Fine-grained Policy Control Using Apache Ignite - Evans Ye, Senior Engineer, Yahoo!

- Evans Ye, Senior Engineer, Yahoo! Consistency vs Availability in the Cloud: Large-Scale Distributed Data Trade-Offs and Design Implications - Fred Melo, Director of Technology, Pivotal

- Fred Melo, Director of Technology, Pivotal Using In-Memory Computing for Fraud Detection - Leena Joshi, Vice President of Product Marketing, Redis Labs and Ravi Sandepudi, Vice President of Engineering, Simility

- Leena Joshi, Vice President of Product Marketing, Redis Labs and Ravi Sandepudi, Vice President of Engineering, Simility In-Memory Stream Processing with Hazelcast JET - Fuad Malikov, Co-founder, Hazelcast

- Fuad Malikov, Co-founder, Hazelcast Apache Ignite: This is where Fast Data meets the IoT - Denis Magda, Product Manager, GridGain Systems

- Denis Magda, Product Manager, GridGain Systems Everything We Learned About In-Memory Data Layout While Building VoltDB - John Hugg, Founding Engineer, VoltDB Inc.

- John Hugg, Founding Engineer, VoltDB Inc. Debunking the Myths of Scale-Up Architectures - Ferhat Hatay, Director of Strategy and Innovation, Fujitsu

Super Saver Registration Discounts

Attendees can receive a 20 percent discount by registering now. The Super Saver General Admission rate of EUR 399 ends on April 23, 2017. Register via the conference website, or email attendance and registration questions to info@imcsummit.org.

Sponsorships

By sponsoring the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe, organizations gain a unique opportunity to enhance their visibility and reputation as leaders in in-memory computing products and services. They can interact with key in-memory computing business and technical decision makers, connect with technology purchasers and influencers, and help shape the future of Fast Data.

Sponsorship packages are still available. Visit the conference website for more information on sponsorship benefits and pricing and to download a prospectus. Current sponsors include:

Platinum Sponsors - GridGain Systems

Gold Sponsors - ScaleOut Software

Silver Sponsors - Fujitsu, Hazelcast

Association Sponsors - SNIA

About the In-Memory Computing Summits

The In-Memory Computing Summits in Europe and North America are the only industry-wide events focused on in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to connect with technical decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT, web-scale applications and high performance computing (HPC). Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The Summits are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas -- ideas that are powering the Digital Transformation and future of Fast Data. For more information, visit https://imcsummit.org and follow the event on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions built on Apache® Ignite™. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, ecommerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors. GridGain solutions connect data stores (SQL, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®) with cloud-scale applications and enable massive data throughput and ultra-low latencies across a scalable, distributed cluster of commodity servers. GridGain is the most comprehensive, enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform for high volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics and hybrid transactional/analytical processing. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

