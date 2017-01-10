In Six Words: Road Scholar Invites Boomers to Submit Stories for Its #AgeAdventurously Social Media Campaign in 2017

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Road Scholar, the not-for-profit leader in educational travel for adults, is renowned for its mission of helping baby boomers and beyond discover themselves and the world. Research tells us that adults who travel, learn and stay active in their later years live longer, healthier and happier. Whether learning about the Incan culture while hiking the Andes at 13,000 feet to Machu Picchu, discovering the beginning of jazz from musicians in New Orleans' French Quarter or experiencing the glory of England's storied countryside while traveling solo for the first time, Road Scholars not only embrace learning through travel, they challenge commonly held stereotypes about aging.

In 2017, Road Scholar invites boomers and beyond to celebrate aging through a social media campaign designed to challenge the world to think differently about growing older. Ernest Hemingway once penned a legendary six-word story, and Road Scholar, taking a page from his book, is giving voice to a community of older adults who defy stereotypes by aging adventurously every day.

"What does it mean to age?" asks James Moses, President and CEO of Road Scholar. "Each of us gets to decide for ourselves. What messages do we tell ourselves as we blow out the candles each year and what do we hear from the world around us about aging? All too often, the message isn't inspiring. And we think it's high time to change that.

"We are making this New Year the start of something big, inviting everyone to think differently about growing older. Join with Road Scholar and together we will redefine aging. Age boldly. Age proudly. Age adventurously."

Contest Submissions Now Being Accepted

Start aging adventurously with us right now! To begin our campaign that will feature fun and educational challenges throughout the year, submit a personal anecdote in six words about aging adventurously and be automatically entered to win one of three top prizes of a $100 voucher toward a Road Scholar adventure. As an example, a 61-year-old Road Scholar employee offered these six-word stories: "Knowledge … brain food? Another helping, please." and "My new forwarding address: Earth, somewhere."

Also like our Facebook page and join the conversation. Take part when the hashtag #AgeAdventurously appears, and get friends involved by sharing the #AgeAdventurously Facebook posts.

Contest rules are available at www.ageadventurously.org.

About Road Scholar

Road Scholar is the nation's largest educational travel organization for adults -- a true university of the world. This not-for-profit educational organization offers 5,500 extraordinary learning adventures in 150 countries and 50 states. Road Scholars are immersed in a variety of educational activities, enlisting renowned faculty and experts who offer insider access not available to most individuals. Dedicated to making educational travel available to everyone, Road Scholar offers financial aid for those who otherwise could not participate in its programs.

Road Scholar educational adventures are created by Elderhostel, the not-for-profit world leader in educational travel for adults since 1975. To learn more, please visit www.roadscholar.org/press or check our blog at blog.roadscholar.org.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/10/11G126970/Images/AgeAdventurouslyPhoto-1c8e1aaa1f3d9c74b0a10981ec60abb3.jpg