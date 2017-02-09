Inaugural Idaho Craft Beer Month Launches April 2017

BOISE, ID --(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - To recognize and celebrate Idaho's growing craft beer industry, Idaho Brewers United and Idaho Tourism have proclaimed April 2017 as the first official Idaho Craft Beer Month. Throughout the month of April, producers, brewers, restaurants, and retailers will come together to host events highlighting the craft beer industry in Idaho.

Ranked 10th in the U.S. for breweries per capita according to the Brewers Association, Idaho offers a robust craft beer scene with over 50 breweries. As the second highest producer of barley in the nation in 2015 and third in hops production, Idaho's rich agriculture ecosystem allows producers and brewers to provide beer lovers the opportunity to experience the brewing process beginning at the hops farm, all the way to a frosty pint glass.

"Idaho has a thriving craft beer industry that many people may not be tapped into yet. We're seeing a steady increase in the growth of breweries throughout the state, including larger breweries looking to expand to other markets, and it's time we build the infrastructure to celebrate this growth," said Sheila Francis, executive director at Idaho Brewers United. "Idaho Craft Beer Month offers beer enthusiasts in the state and throughout the country a new opportunity to explore what Idaho has to offer."

The collaboration between Idaho Brewers United and Idaho Tourism began as a result of the growing popularity in beer tourism. In 2012, Idaho Brewers United was established and gave breweries within the state a collective voice in promoting the craft beer industry.

"Research shows that the availability of quality craft beers influences where people choose to visit, so we see that as a great opportunity to capitalize on the craft brew industry already booming in Idaho," said Diane Norton, Idaho Tourism manager. "With a brewery presence in each of Idaho's seven tourism regions, it was a logical fit to establish an official statewide promotion in partnership with Idaho Brewers United. We're excited to expand the reach of Idaho craft beer and put our state on the map as the next great craft beer destination."

From hop and barley farmers to brewmasters, Idaho's craft beer scene is full of passionate purveyors helping to grow beer into a multimillion-dollar industry, enhancing the economy statewide. Designating April as Idaho Craft Beer Month is an opportunity to honor and celebrate this unique industry and support its promising growth.

To learn more about Idaho Craft Beer Month, visit http://www.idahocraftbeermonth.com/.

About Idaho Brewers United:

Idaho Brewers United (IBU) is a non-profit trade association that promotes and protects Idaho's craft brewery industry. With a majority of Idaho breweries as members, IBU is a resource for policymakers, beer lovers and affiliated industries. www.idbrewers.org

About Idaho Tourism:

Idaho is home to thousands of miles of biking trails, mountains to climb, lakes to fish, 18 ski areas, and more whitewater than any other state in the lower 48. So take a break from it all and come out to play. Visit www.visitidaho.org for more information and vacation ideas.

