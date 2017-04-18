The Inaugural Magazine Grands Prix Celebrate Canadian Magazine Creators on April 27, 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - The Canadian Magazine Awards / Grands prix du magazine will announce and celebrate the Magazine Grands Prix winners at the inaugural awards presentation and fête held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto on April 27, 2017.

The Magazine Grands Prix honour the very best in Canadian magazine journalism and design. The finalists for the inaugural awards reflect the sector's range and excellence with submissions across all platforms from Canadian magazines large and small; niche, specialty and general interest; local, regional and national.

A cocktail reception will be followed by dinner and the inaugural awards presentation. The evening will be hosted by esteemed journalist Sophie Durocher, with opening remarks by Candy Palmater. Candy is a recovered lawyer turned feminist comic who was raised by bikers in the wilds of northern New Brunswick. She is a broadcaster, writer, international keynote speaker, film and TV producer, multiple-award-winning TV series The Candy Show creator, comedian, host extraordinaire and activist, and has executive-produced three films on Mi'kmaw culture.

The presentations will open with a blessing ceremony from Whabagoon, Traditional Elder and Sacred Pipe Carrier. She is a Traditional Teacher, active community member, auntie, speaker, and an Idle No More water and land protector.

The music will be provided by the Roberto Occhipinti Trio, a contemporary jazz ensemble led by one of Canada's premier musicians.

For event tickets or more information about the Magazine Grands Prix, visit maggrandsprix.ca.

The Awards

The 2017 Magazine Grands Prix feature 13 awards for individual creators and 12 for magazines which honour creative and editorial vision and execution. Winners of individual awards will receive $1,000 and a distinctive keepsake crafted by Pierre Bouchard, a glass artist based in Prince Edward County.

The top two "Grand Prix" awards recognize the editor of the year and the magazine of the year. The "Editor Grand Prix" is awarded to the nominated editor who best upholds their magazine's integrity, heightens its influence and actively cultivates the next generation of contributors. This year's recipient is Carole Beaulieu for her work at the helm of Quebec's only current affairs magazine, L'actualité. She will receive her award at the awards fête on April 27, 2017.

Winners of the eight magazine award categories will compete for the night's top honour, the "Magazine Grand Prix." Awarded to a magazine that consistently delivers the best reader experience, and reflects how its team comes together to create a spectacular product, the winner of the "Magazine Grand Prix" will be announced at the awards fête on April 27.

View the finalists at maggrandsprix.ca/awards.

A diverse panel of 40 judges, co-chaired by Stanley Péan and Soraya Peerbaye, selected the 2017 awards shortlist and winners based on a set of guiding principles for adjudicating and celebrating excellence in Canada's magazine media. The full list of judges was announced during the submissions process at maggrandsprix.ca/judges and lists of judges for each award category are available at maggrandsprix.ca/awards.

#MagGrandsPrix

About the Magazine Grands Prix

On April 27, 2017, a bold new awards program will celebrate the best of Canada's magazine media. The Magazine Grands Prix include 26 categories, open to submissions from any platform and extended to new media applications, including videography, motion graphics and multi-platform treatment. The Magazine Grands Prix will also present a series of fellowships to Canadian journalists working on stories that explore in depth the issues that are most important to Canadians. Visit maggrandsprix.ca.

About Magazines Canada

Magazines Canada is the national association representing the majority of Canadian-owned, Canadian-content consumer, cultural, specialty, professional and business magazines. French and English member titles cover a wide range of interests across multiple platforms including arts and culture, business and professional, lifestyle and food, news and politics, sports and leisure, women and youth. The association focuses on government affairs, professional development, coordinating national awards programs and marketing campaigns, and delivering services that meet the needs of the magazine industry. Visit magazinescanada.ca.

