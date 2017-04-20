Inaugural Magazine Grands Prix Fellow Announced

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - The Canadian Magazine Awards / Grands prix du magazine are delighted to announce that the inaugural Magazine Grands Prix Fellow is Laura Stewart.

"When we announced the Magazine Grands Prix last fall, we envisioned much more than just an awards gala: we also launched a new fellowship program to invest in the future of our sector," said Douglas Knight, Chair of Magazines Canada. "The Magazine Grands Prix Fellowship program matches emerging talent with Canadian host magazines; each year, we will choose a theme that speaks to an issue of central importance to our national dialogue. The theme for 2017 is Indigenous issues."

Every year, Magazine Grands Prix Fellows will have the opportunity to choose their host magazine from eligible expressions of interest. Stewart has elected to work at Briarpatch, an esteemed publication based in Regina, Saskatchewan, committed to journalism and critical commentary.

"Briarpatch is thrilled to be hosting Laura Stewart's fellowship this summer. Laura's vivacious reporting will bring to life the effects of climate change on the economic and sociopolitical futures of Saskatchewan communities in relation to labour, the oil and gas industry, and treaty relationships on Indigenous land," said Tanya Andrusieczko, Editor of Briarpatch.

"We are additionally thrilled that Laura will be bringing her creative energy to the magazine's in-house editorial and publishing work. As a small magazine with a staff of two, we hope to offer Laura an opportunity to work on all of the facets of magazine publishing, from reviewing queries to working with advertisers and participating in design and production. Laura's energy for magazine writing and editing bodes well for the future of magazines in Canada."

Laura Stewart studies journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary, and steers most of her reporting assignments toward environment and climate change. She is known for her ambitious coverage of complex issues such as Alberta's new carbon tax, electrical market reforms and Calgary's flood protection challenges under an uncertain climate future.

Raised in Saskatchewan, she has studied farmers' adoption of organic practices, contributed to third-party environmental reviews of oilfield projects and volunteered in prairie conservation organizations. Seeing a wide gap between scientific and everyday conversations on the environment, she returned to university to explore better ways to communicate across this divide.

The judges were impressed by Laura's strong voice, her clear point of view and strong inclination for narrative. They said she brings to magazine writing a solid scientific background coupled with an urgent desire to tell new Canadian stories.

Stewart will be celebrated as the inaugural Magazine Grands Prix Fellow at the awards fête held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto on Thursday, April 27, 2017.

About the Magazine Grands Prix

On April 27, 2017, a bold new awards program will celebrate the best of Canada's magazine media. The Magazine Grands Prix include 26 categories, open to submissions from any platform and extended to new media applications, including videography, motion graphics and multi-platform treatment. The Magazine Grands Prix will also present a series of fellowships to Canadian journalists working on stories that explore in depth the issues that are most important to Canadians. Visit maggrandsprix.ca.

About Magazines Canada

Magazines Canada is the national association representing the majority of Canadian-owned, Canadian-content consumer, cultural, specialty, professional and business magazines. French and English member titles cover a wide range of interests across multiple platforms including arts and culture, business and professional, lifestyle and food, news and politics, sports and leisure, women and youth. The association focuses on government affairs, professional development, coordinating national awards programs and marketing campaigns, and delivering services that meet the needs of the magazine industry. Visit magazinescanada.ca.

