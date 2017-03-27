Inaugural Medical Sensors Design Conference Comes to Boston in May

Premier Resource for the Sensors Industry to Host Multi-Day Event on Sensor Innovations and Opportunities in Medical and Healthcare Applications

NEWTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - The Sensors Group, creators of the most highly regarded resources in the sensors market including the annual Sensors Expo & Conference and publishers of Sensors Magazine, today announced the conference program for the inaugural Medical Sensors Design Conference with its Digital Brochure available here. This multi-day event with exhibits will take place May 8-9 at the Boston Marriott in Newton, Massachusetts. The Conference will bring together leading design engineers and medical OEMs to discuss and evaluate the latest challenges, trends, and innovations in medical and healthcare sensor technology. Registration is available at medicalsensorsconf.com/register.

Partnered with some of the industry's leading players, The Sensors Group has developed a world-class conference program featuring speakers from Burke Medical Research Institute, Harvard Medical School, Lux Research, MC10, Microchip Technology, MIT Lincoln Laboratory, Northeastern University, Sophos, and more industry luminaries. Conference themes include Biosensors, Wearables, Sensors Data & Analytics, and Security, all of which will be covered in a variety of formats from inspiring keynotes and general sessions to exciting and interactive panel discussions. To view the full program click here. The event will also feature valuable networking opportunities for attendees to meet, learn, and get inspired by the top industry innovators at two networking lunches and designated receptions.

"The market for medical and healthcare sensor technology is evolving rapidly. To capitalize on these emerging opportunities, organizations must stay as up to date as possible on the key innovations, best practices, and real-world technical applications," said Bunny Ellerin, Conference Chair for the event. "The inaugural Medical Sensors Design Conference will bring together some of the industry's foremost leaders and practitioners to provide attendees with a firsthand look at how cutting edge advancements are shaping the market today and offer their unique insights for what to expect in the future."

"At Sensors Expo & Conference 2016, more than a third of our attendees were interested in healthcare and medical sensors content. The inaugural Medical Sensors Design event was created to provide a dedicated forum to further the industry discussion around innovative sensor applications in this specialized market," said Cal Groton of The Sensors Group. "By working closely with our advisory board, our attendees, and key industry leaders we've developed a visionary program that addresses the top challenges facing the market today coupled with our patented approach to providing networking and relationship building opportunities."

In addition, a focused exhibition will showcase the top companies in the sensors market featuring medical and healthcare applications and technologies. Current sponsors include Coto Technology, IRD Glass, Maxim Integrated, Micralyne, Microchip, Nanmac Corporation, Servoflo, and ULVAC. To see the full list of participating organizations visit medicalsensorsconf.com/sponsors. Space is limited and sponsorships are selling out fast. If you're interested in signing up as a sponsor or exhibitor, contact Joe Zuccerella at jzuccerella@questex.com.

To learn more about the event visit medicalsensorsconf.com or check out our LinkedIn group, follow us on Twitter and find us on Facebook.

