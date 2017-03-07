Inauguration of a health centre at the Pourvoirie du Cap au Leste in the Sainte-Rose-du-Nord area

Government of Canada supports projects that foster growth in tourism in Canada

SAINTE-ROSE-DU-NORD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - Tourism provides an excellent opportunity for economic diversification at the national and regional levels. The Government of Canada's investment in tourism projects reflects its willingness to support actions that generate substantial economic benefits in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, announced that the Pourvoirie du Cap au Leste (website in French only) has been granted $625,000 in financial assistance, in the form of a repayable contribution, to enhance local tourism products.

The funding granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP) was used to carry out an expansion and modernization project for this four-season outfitter. The type of activities and accommodations provided at the outfitter's are in keeping with the values of respect for nature and the idea of an authentic cabin in the Canadian woods.

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Quotes

"The financial assistance announced today clearly shows our commitment to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in Canada. The project of the Pourvoirie du Cap au Leste will help stimulate and strengthen our region and demonstrates the Government of Canada's determination to work with local stakeholders on growing the regional tourism industry."

Denis Lemieux, Member of Parliament for Chicoutimi-Le Fjord

"The Government of Canada supports projects like this one by the Pourvoirie du Cap au Leste, which mobilize and unite our communities. These projects strengthen Canada's communities, stimulate economic activity, enhance tourism products, and benefit families and the middle class."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter @CanEconDev