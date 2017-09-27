Inc. Magazine names GLOBAL CONDUCTOR to their 36th Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies -- the Inc. 5000

GLOBAL CONDUCTOR Ranks No. 1824 on the 2017 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 212%. Also named one of Inc. 5000's top 200 IT services companies and top 150 growth companies in Los Angeles metro area

PALM SPRINGS, CA--(Marketwired - September 27, 2017) - GLOBAL CONDUCTOR, the Management Consulting firm focused on Business Strategy and the Transformation of Organizations, today announced that it had been ranked #1824 on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment -- its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000. Global Conductor is honored to be added to such a prestigious ranking.

"Thanks for this accomplishment go to our consultants and staff who have put in the effort to make this happen, as well as our clients who have trusted us to get the job done. Congratulations!" -- Troy Edgar CEO, Global Conductor

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held from October 10 through 12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA. Speakers include some of the greatest entrepreneurs of this and past generations, such as former Ford president Alan Mullaly, FUBU CEO and founder and "Shark Tank" star Daymond John, Dollar Shave Club founder Michael Dubin, researcher and #1 New York Times bestseller Brené Brown, and Gravity Payments' founder and CEO Dan Price.

About Global Conductor:

Global Conductor is a privately-held management consulting firm founded in 2002, providing business strategy, program and portfolio management, and ERP integration services to Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies. Global Conductor is built on a foundation of core values and a Big-5 consulting background that strives to achieve excellence for our clients. Our dedicated approach to Listen, Connect, and Orchestrate allows us to provide unique solutions to match the needs and challenges of our clients.

For more information, please visit www.globalconductor.com.

