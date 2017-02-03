Inca Powers Satellite Distribution Replacement, Wholesale Video Services and Multiscreen ABR Transcoding for Clearcable Networks

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Inca Networks, the Intelligent Video Delivery company, announced that Clearcable Networks is using the Inca 4430 high-density MPEG-4 HD transcoder to receive, transcode, process, and monitor video in Clearcable's network. Clearcable's satellite distribution replacement service offers television programmers and cable operators an alternative means to transmit and receive traditional linear broadcast and specialized digital content as well as offering live over-the-top (OTT) streaming.

"We've been doing this for about two years so we have several other vendor products in our network," said Rob McCann, CEO, Clearcable. "The reality was that none of them solved our problems completely but Inca had everything and continues to support us. There are lots of solutions available in the market that cover bits and pieces or some of them even more, but what's missing is the comprehensive support and Inca delivers the features and support that make our solution work."

Clearcable also employs the Inca 1248 Borderguard, the category leader in secure IP video wholesale transport, to move IP video streams across the country, and across multiple network edge segments. This brings live content to remote operator networks, while maintaining strong visibility and control over every video stream in the Clearcable content distribution network (CDN).

"Clearcable have been leaders in establishing new models of content delivery for broadcasters and cable operators. Their satellite distribution replacement model (SDR) opens new opportunities and ensures Canadians continue to enjoy access to the widest possible number of channels," said Jeff Campbell, CEO of Inca Networks. "Our comprehensive catalog IP centric of MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC (h.264), HEVC (h.265) and 4K capable products is an ideal fit for satellite distribution applications. Those, coupled with our Tangram and Chameleon interface platforms offering IP, DVB-S/S2, ASI, HD-SDI, Analog CATV, QAM interfaces mean that we can provide solutions for virtually any network."

With the ability to offer both live linear and adaptive bit rate (ABR) multiscreen transcoding from the same chassis, the 4430 provides a roadmap to the future of multiscreen video from MPEG2, to MPEG4 AVC (h.264), HEVC (h.265), new ultra-high-definition (UHD) 4K and beyond. High density audio transcoding, service fail-over redundancy, 8VSB off-air ATSC reception and ASI inputs are also supported.

"My deployment team was particularly excited about the usability of the interface on the 4410 and the 4430," said McCann. "It really helped them build a more solid product that we can deliver to our customers. The result was excellent video quality on our live portals and that made our customers happy. Today, we're using the 4410 to acquire signals, we're using the 4430 to transcode, and we're using the 1248 Borderguard to turn around signals for distribution into the broadcast domain. We recently decided to launch our entire transcode platform on Inca."

Like all Inca products, the 4400 High Density Transcoder includes VidiOS™, Inca's advanced processing and monitoring engine that provides active stream tools and integrated visual status monitoring -- helping video engineers manage their headend more efficiently. Unique in the industry, Inca's VidiOS™ is like getting free status monitoring in every product. VidiOS™ management and troubleshooting tools come with inbound and outbound video thumbnails, stream capture and download, extensive statistical analysis, and stream logging.

To learn more about the 4400 Series High Density Transcoders and the 1248 Borderguard product line, visit: www.incanetworks.com

About Inca Networks

Inca Networks, a WISI company, is reinventing the future of multiscreen video delivery. Inca offers industry-leading Intelligent Video Delivery™, a revolutionary software-centric solution for intelligent, real-time processing of linear and multiscreen television content. At its core is VidiOS™, an advanced software processing and monitoring engine that provides deep visibility and control of all video flows, combined with powerful, modular hardware. Inca's IP video solutions address all aspects of next-generation video, including high-density MPEG-4 and MPEG-2 HD and SD transcoder modules for linear and multiscreen adaptive bit-rate (ABR) and HTTP live streaming (HLS) services; demultiplexing and remapping of MPTS video from satellite and off-air sources to SPTS streams in digital cable, DSL and fiber to the home (FTTH) IPTV networks; multi-viewer mosaic and status monitoring software, digital music service demuxing, and modular ASI to IP conversion.

In July 2015, the Wilhelm Sihn Jr. (WISI) company acquired Inca Networks Inc. Founded in 1926, WISI is one of the world's pioneers in broadband reception and distribution technology. Today, WISI's field of business is the development, production and distribution of products and solutions in the following areas: automotive antenna and cabling, components for broadband networks, fiber optics for broadband, digital signal reception, processing and modulation for TV and radio, in-house multimedia. Inca Networks sells and distributes Wisi's Tangram and Chameleon platforms to the North American, Caribbean and Latin American markets. Video providers around the globe use Inca to easily and affordably deliver content to any screen on any network, all with a superior customer viewing experience and a second-to-none view of the network. www.incanetworks.com.

About Clearcable Networks

Clearcable Networks is a specialized telecommunications technical consulting firm focused on the needs of Service Providers by developing of new business revenue streams, maintaining existing infrastructure and proposing new advancements in telecommunications sector globally. Founded in 2004, Clearcable provides expert help to enable appropriate technology and services for advanced communications by augmenting the existing or building the internal operations for its service provider client base. With proven experience in end to end service delivery and relevant industry references, Clearcable understands the unique technical and regulatory requirements facing service providers, and ensures they stay in control and current. Clearcable provides assessment and strategy consulting; complex network architecture and high-level design; logical and physical design; implementation and network deployments; cabling; project management; training; and ongoing network management services .

Clearcable was also the CCSA (Canadian Cable System Alliance) 2010 Supplier of the Year, and in 2016 recieved the (CITA) Canadian Independent Telecommunications Association Supplier of the Year.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/2/11G129306/Images/1248-4430-3deba9667d9cb80ca2718d2116661f20.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/2/11G129306/Images/ClearcableLogo-09560120e266ae6fa06861b841124a06.jpg