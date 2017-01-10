Incite Energy Unveils Plans for 2017

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Incite Energy today released their plans for 2017. The new plans range from delivering new products, improving internal operations, and enhancing the customer experience like no other energy company has.

"We have ambitious goals for 2017. We really focus on the customer, their needs, and their journey so that we can provide a high quality level of service and range of products," said Jared Crane, President of Incite Energy. "These are really going to drive our success as we expand to new territories and scale up. I believe our people and plans set us apart. It's going to be an exciting year."

Mission Statement for 2017

Simplifying the world's energy decisions through innovation and trust.

Goals for 2017

Provide innovative products and services.

Develop advanced applications to deliver actionable data.

Distinguish Incite's brand, enable an empowering UX, and incorporate inbound marketing.

Streamline marketing and sales efforts.

Ensure the customer always has a great experience through efficient pricing and effective account management.

Contribute to the development of high-quality reporting, providing a vision to the organization.

About Incite Energy

Founded in 2012 in Houston, Texas, Incite Energy is a trusted leader in energy management and procurement, energy efficiency, demand response, and demand management serving commercial and residential clients across the U.S. Individuals work alongside Incite to discover, innovate, and improve energy programs and strategies.

Incite Energy believes in providing a transparent look into the ever-evolving market, while our experts design tailor-made solutions to deliver energy cost savings and increase efficiencies.