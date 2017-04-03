Inclusion Alberta's Annual Family Conference - April 7-8, 2017 in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Inclusion Alberta presents its 25th Annual Family Conference April 7-8, 2017 at Fantasyland Hotel in Edmonton. The conference is a time for families, educators and service providers to deepen their knowledge and commitment to assisting children and adults with developmental disabilities to live fully inclusive and meaningful lives in their community. The Conference is the largest and longest standing of its kind in the world, with just over 800 people registered to date. Inclusive childcare for as many as 100 children a day makes the Conference unique.

The conference features full-day workshops on Friday, and a variety of morning and afternoon sessions to choose from on Saturday. Parents can participate in the sessions worry-free while taking advantage of our fully-inclusive on-site childcare and Teen Club, and families love the chance to mingle and celebrate together at Saturday's Family Dance Celebration!

Registration is still open.

Conference highlights include:

2 full-day workshops on Friday, April 7th:

"Inclusive Education: Curriculum and Meaningful Learning for All"

-- Shelley Moore, M.Ed.

This is a popular workshop and wonderful opportunity to hear and learn from one of the newer Canadian educators whose own experience of not always fitting in has fueled her passion to foster inclusion for all. Shelley will share how inclusive education is not particular to students with special needs but a framework and philosophy for educating all students. In this workshop she will focus on how both teachers and school teams can include all students in curricular classes regardless of age, subject, language, experience or cognitive ability.

"The Art of Personal Futures Planning: Making Space for Person-Centered Innovation"

-- Beth Mount, Ph.D.

In this very opportune and interactive workshop, Beth will share practical means and examples of how to craft effective individualized supports through the discovery of the capacities in people with disabilities, capitalizing on community assets and the flexible use of funding. The workshop will cover the four dimensions of person-centred work -- Amplify, Activate, Innovate & Associate.

Other sessions include:

Supporting Individuals with Complex Needs to have a Meaningful Life

Inclusive Post-Secondary Education

Sustaining a Good Life after Parents Pass Away

Moving to Your Own Home from a Group Home

Families Engaging Support Staff in Facilitating Inclusion

Trends, Opportunities and Advocacy Challenges: A look ahead

Special Features:

Childcare/Teen Club: Inclusion Alberta provides amazing childcare, so parents can immerse themselves in the conference worry free

Youth Forum: opportunity for individuals aged 16-22 to join together to discuss making a difference in our communities through inclusion

opportunity for individuals aged 16-22 to join together to discuss making a difference in our communities through inclusion President's Reception

Family Dance Celebration

Inclusion Alberta invites the media to attend any portion of the conference that might be of interest. Friday night's President's Reception (7pm-10pm in the Fantasyland Hotel Ballroom) will feature municipal, provincial and federal politicians as well as the presentation of awards to individuals and organizations who have shown outstanding commitment to inclusion in the past year.

About Inclusion Alberta: Inclusion Alberta (formerly Alberta Association for Community Living) is a family based, non-profit federation that advocates on behalf of children and adults with developmental disabilities and their families. Together, we share a dream of meaningful family life and community inclusion for individuals with developmental disabilities. As an advocacy organization we support families and individuals in their desire to be fully included in community life.