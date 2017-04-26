Incorta Adds Analytics Industry Leaders to Board of Advisers

Head of Google Analytics and Former Informatica CMO Bring Wealth of Experience and Expertise

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Incorta, the real-time analytics platform that makes the traditional data warehouse obsolete, today announced the addition of two industry leaders to its advisory board. The company is pleased to welcome to its board of advisers Ken Rudin, Head of User Growth and Analytics at Google, and Margaret (Marge) Breya, former Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Informatica and current Chief Marketing Officer at Ionic Security. The appointments follow Incorta's recent completion of a $10 million Series A round of financing, led by GV (formerly Google Ventures).

Ken Rudin brings to Incorta's advisory board his extensive analytics expertise gained over the last two decades. Before becoming Head of User Growth and Analytics at Google, Mr. Rudin led Facebook's analytics efforts, utilizing the company's analytics platform to formulate product development strategy and optimize the Facebook user experience. Prior to that, Mr. Rudin was the Vice President of Analytics and Platform Technologies at Zynga and founded and served as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of LucidEra, the pioneer in the on-demand analytics market. His background also includes leadership roles at Oracle, SalesForce, and Siebel Systems, where he oversaw Siebel Analytics (now Oracle Business Intelligence).

Marge Breya has 25 years of experience leading enterprise software companies with a focus on infrastructure and analytics. Prior to becoming Chief Marketing Officer at Ionic Security, Ms. Breya served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Informatica, Senior Vice President of Marketing Services at HP, Executive Vice President Worldwide Solutions and Industries at SAP (including Business Objects), and Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at BEA. She also held business leadership roles at Sun Microsystems.

Mr. Rudin and Ms. Breya join current Incorta advisory board members Walid G. Aref, Professor of Computer Science at Purdue University, and Anant Jhingran of Google, who joined via the acquisition of Apigee where he was Chief Technology Officer. Also serving on the board are Steve Papa, Founder of Parallel Wireless and Endeca, Hasan Risvi, formerly Executive Vice President of Oracle Fusion Middleware and Java Products, and Bob Zurek, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at HealthcareSource.

"Incorta's Direct Data Mapping is a highly innovative approach to enterprise analytics and one that is attracting the industry's best analytics minds," said Osama Elkady, Co-Founder and CEO, Incorta. "We are delighted that Ken and Marge, with their breadth and depth of experience, have joined our advisory board. Their guidance and advice will help us continue to disrupt the traditional analytics market."

About Incorta

Incorta's enterprise analytics platform aggregates complex business data in real-time, bypassing the need for a traditional data warehouse. Powered by the industry's first Direct Data Mapping Engine, Incorta provides unprecedented query performance and eliminates costly join operations altogether. Incorta reduces from months to days the time required to roll out new analytics applications, and reduces query and reporting times from hours to seconds. Backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Incorta is deployed in the Fortune 10 and powers analytics for some of the world's largest and fastest-growing companies.

To learn the fastest way to what matters, visit http://www.incorta.com/ or join the conversation on Twitter @incorta.