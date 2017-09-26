Incorta to Feature No-Data-Warehouse Analytics Platform in Oracle OpenWorld Debut

"The first time I've seen real innovation in this area since 1988," according to Google Head of Analytics Ken Rudin

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Incorta, the real-time analytics platform that makes the traditional data warehouse obsolete, today announced its participation in Oracle OpenWorld, to be held Oct. 1-5, 2017 in San Francisco, Calif.

"Many of us at Incorta spent part of our careers working at Oracle. And it was during our years there that my co-founders and I gained invaluable experience that equipped us to eventually conceive the idea that would become Incorta's revolutionary Direct Data Mapping™ analytics engine," said Osama Elkady, co-founder and chief executive officer for Incorta. "That's why OpenWorld marks a special time of year for us. What we learned and were able to accomplish while at Oracle influenced all of us at Incorta beyond measure, and our customers benefit immensely because of it."

Incorta's unique approach enables the development of highly secure, real-time analytic applications in only days, and reduces query times from hours to only seconds -- even at massive scale. Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) customers such as Broadcom, Shutterfly, and a top 10 university use Incorta to bypass the entire data warehouse and Extract Transform Load (ETL) process by mirroring data directly into Incorta's Direct Data Mapping platform.

Elkady continued, "Incorta gives business users -- including those using Oracle EBS and Oracle Cloud ERP -- easy, secure, sub-second access to meaningful business insight. That's why IOUG Collaborate 2017 attendees voted Incorta 'Best in Show' and why Google Head of Analytics Ken Rudin says Incorta is 'the first time I've seen real innovation in this area since 1988.' We're extremely proud to feature our ground-breaking enterprise analytics technology -- and also host our inaugural Incorta user group meeting -- at Oracle's annual user conference."

Incorta's Participation at OpenWorld 2017

Oracle ACE and Incorta Solution Engineer Mike Nader will co-present with Huron Consulting Services on Sunday, Oct. 1 as part of OpenWorld's "Integrated Cloud Platform: Business Analytics" track:

Finding the Forest in the Trees: Designing and Implementing an Analytics System

10:45 - 11:30 AM

Session description: Business intelligence (BI) is about three things: analysis, access, and visibility. Increasingly, business analysts demand insight into ever more detailed data. A well-designed BI system should not just tell you what happened, but why it happened -- it should help you find the needle in the haystack. This session presents a case study, tips, and tricks around implementing an analytics system and strategy. During the session, participants will see live demonstrations of a prototype environment, and discuss design principles and implementation processes.

Attendees also can schedule a private meeting with Incorta experts -- many of whom have deep Oracle roots -- including members of Incorta's Advisory Board.

Incorta CEO and Co-Founder Osama Elkady

Former Oracle Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jeff Epstein

Former Oracle Executive Vice President (EVP) of Applications Ron Wohl

Google Head of Analytics Ken Rudin

Former Informatica EVP and Chief Marketing Officer Marge Breya

Founder and former Endeca (acquired by Oracle) CEO Steve Papa

In addition, Incorta will discuss and demonstrate Direct Data Mapping at booth #4218 in the OpenWorld exhibit hall.

About Incorta

Incorta's enterprise analytics platform aggregates complex business data in real-time, bypassing the need for a traditional data warehouse. Powered by the industry's first Direct Data Mapping™ engine, Incorta provides unprecedented query performance and eliminates costly join operations altogether. Incorta reduces from months to days the time required to roll out new analytics applications, and reduces query and reporting times from hours to seconds. Backed by GV and Kleiner Perkins, Incorta is deployed in many of the top Fortune 500 companies.

To learn the fastest way to what matters, visit www.incorta.com or join the conversation on Twitter @incorta.