Increased safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians along Trunk 4

ST. PETER'S, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - From visiting friends and relatives to getting goods to market, we rely on our roads, bridges and highways to support a vibrant economy and a great quality of life. Investing in modern transportation infrastructure helps create jobs and grow the middle class now while building the foundation for a strong economic future.

Rodger Cuzner, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton-Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Michel Samson, Minister of Energy, today announced more than $6.5 million in federal-provincial funding to renew several kilometres of Trunk 4. The Government of Canada is contributing up to $3,032,500 to this project while the Government of Nova Scotia is providing $3,487,500.

The rehabilitation of 6.2 kilometres of Trunk 4 from Corbett's Cove to Canal Bridge will include geometric improvements - such as wider shoulders - repaving, an upgraded guardrail, and the addition of a new and safer entrance to Battery Park.

This updated section of road will help to ensure the safety of the drivers, cyclists and pedestrians who use this corridor. It will also contribute to a 10-year plus lifespan of Trunk 4, making this area accessible and safe for many years to come.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes how important modern and efficient infrastructure is in strengthening the middle class, supporting a high standard of living, and a growing the Canadian economy. By supporting the rehabilitation of this section of Trunk 4, we are improving the safety of all travellers who use this transportation route."

- Rodger Cuzner, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton-Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This investment and road re-alignment will make a big difference to the safety of this road. In addition to eliminating the sharp dips and blind spots, we're adding a wider shoulder to allow cyclists and pedestrians to more safely travel along Trunk 4."

- The Honourable Michel Samson, Minister of Energy, on behalf of the Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal

Quick facts

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated links

Government of Canada's $180-billion+ infrastructure plan: http://www.budget.gc.ca/fes-eea/2016/docs/themes/infrastructure-en.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/ns-eng.html

Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component - National and Regional Projects: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/nrp-pnr-prog-eng.html.

New Building Canada Plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/nbcp-npcc-eng.html.

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada