New webinar hosted by Xtalks to examine issues associated with the application of cognitive tests to guide decision making about the safety and efficacy of drugs in both the chronic and acute stages of schizophrenia

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - During a live webcast on Thursday, February 9, 2016 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK), industry expert Paul Maruff, Chief Science Officer at Cogstate will review data from Phase 3 and Phase 2b studies that have successfully used cognitive tests to show their drugs are efficacious. He will also consider data from those programs that showed positive effects of experimental drugs in early phase studies but failed to demonstrate efficacy in their pivotal studies.

Cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia (CIAS) is an important treatment target, and major unmet therapeutic need in the chronic stages of schizophrenia. Many studies have sought to ameliorate CIAS with new drugs but, yet, no drug has been approved for treatment of CIAS. In acute stages of the illness the measurement of cognition has also been used to guide decisions about the safety and efficacy of new medicines. In this acute stage of the illness cognitive tests have been used successfully to show the benefits of new antipsychotic medicines.

Viewers will learn:

Key issues and considerations with the selection of cognitive measures for pharmacological studies of Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS)

Making decisions about safety and efficacy of novel drugs for CIAS in early phase studies

Lessons learned from successes and failures in studies that have sought to assess the efficacy of novel and licensed drugs for the treatment of CIAS

For more information or to register for this complimentary event, visit: Increasing the Precision of Cognitive Endpoints in Schizophrenia Clinical Trials

