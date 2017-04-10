Incredible Technologies and Spin Games LLC Execute Game Content and Technology License Agreement

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Spin Games LLC, the premier provider of innovative content and smart solution HTML5 technology in the real money gaming interactive and B2B social gaming sector, today announced the execution of a content integration and technology license agreement with Illinois-based Class-III slot manufacturer, Incredible Technologies. The partnership is collaborative and Incredible Technologies has chosen Spin HTML5 remote gaming server (RGS), the ROC™, for delivery of B2B mobile play-for-fun, social, and for-wager Incredible Technologies gaming content throughout global gaming jurisdictions. Spin will integrate Incredible Technologies popular land-based video slot content to the Spin Games ROC, which enables Spin to deliver top offerings of interactive games to their customers globally.

Incredible Technologies will have the ability to provide their innovative brand of video slot game content to mobile devices, desktop platforms, and multiple internet browsers via Spin's casino operator partners, giving players the games they enjoy on an array of platforms they can play from anywhere.

With widespread for-wager distribution and social gaming capabilities, Spin Games' state-of-the-art RGS, The ROC™, streamlines gaming content for a variety of online interactive markets. Its robust technology allows for rapid integration, giving gaming operators the flexibility and control to reach online customers with the greatest convenience and functionality. Operators have the ability to offer players a wide selection of content, enabling them to maximize their revenue.

"Incredible Technologies is excited to expand our iGaming presence through this new partnership with Spin Games," said Elaine Hodgson, President and CEO of Incredible Technologies. "Our goal is to offer our content to the greatest potential audience we can and bring more brand awareness for all of our casino customers. Bringing Spin Games into our online portfolio allows us to do just that in the real money gaming and B2B social space."

"We are extremely excited to partner with Incredible Technologies and are delighted to have been chosen by them as the interactive solution technology provider of choice," said Kent Young, CEO of Spin Games. "With this new partnership, Spin will expand further in global jurisdictions. We look forward to working with Incredible Technologies and achieving our mutual strategic goals".

About Spin Games

Founded in January 2012 and located in Reno, NV, Spin Games LLC is known for the design and development of world class gaming content and disruptive smart solution technologies for land-based and interactive markets. Spin has content and RGS licensing agreements with top tier content providers, including Konami Gaming, Inc., Everi, Incredible Technologies, Inspired Gaming, Lightning Box, Grand Vision Gaming and Novomatic, to name a few. For more information about Spin Games LLC, please visit www.spingames.net.

About Incredible Technologies

Incredible Technologies is a Class-III gaming manufacturer focused on delivering compelling video slot content to the modern day casino floor. The company is located in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills, Illinois and specializes in the design and development of digital entertainment products to game operators and players. Incredible Technologies is the largest manufacturer of coin-operated video games in the United States with its flagship product, Golden Tee® Golf, recognized as the most-successful pay-to-play video game in history.

Incredible Technologies is an associate member of the National Indian Gaming Association, Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers, American Gaming Association and is a certified Women's Business Enterprise.