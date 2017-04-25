InCrowd Captures Market Momentum with Three New Hires

With Its New Automated Solutions for Qualitative Research, Tracking Studies Driving Strong Q1 2017 Results, InCrowd's New Leaders Will Help Accelerate Company's Growth

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - As the market research industry enters a renaissance where first-mover technology players are achieving superior growth, InCrowd, pioneer of real-time market intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries, named three veteran life science market research executives to help accelerate its ability to capture the heightened demand.

InCrowd's appointment of Janet Bays, Kathy Relias, and Katie Ka caps a strong first quarter, in which the company debuted MicroQual, an automated qualitative research solution. MicroTracker, InCrowd's automated tracking solution launched in 2016, also helped fuel company growth in 2017. Demand for these solutions comes from market researchers who believe agile research is not for emergent needs, but rather a strategic approach to defending their brands. These progressive leaders recognize that their time is best spent drawing meaningful insights from timely data, instead of waiting weeks or months for data. InCrowd's new executives will help reach more of these decision makers in need of timely, trusted market insights.

"Our clients are fighting for their products everyday and seeking more efficient and effective ways to stay competitive. We're growing in alignment with this market transformation," said Janet Kosloff, CEO and co-founder of InCrowd. "We're proud to have attracted such top talent as Janet, Kathy and Katie to speed our ability to convert this market moment into accelerated growth."

New InCrowd executives include:

Janet Bays, Vice President of Business Development, has over 20 years of consultative selling experience across multiple disciplines in the pharmaceutical and biotech communities. Formerly executive director of business development at RxC Health, Janet also was senior account manager at market research firm IMS Health and a managed care account manager at SmithKline Beecham across its entire product portfolio.

Kathy Relias, Vice President of Business Development, joins InCrowd after over 20 years of experience in marketing and market research. Most recently she was senior vice president of Radius Global Market Research, and before that, a regional vice president at MarketTools, where she focused on the healthcare sector sales for the company's innovative methodologies for pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

Katie Ka, Senior Director of Client Success, leads InCrowd's research strategy and reporting services to clients. With 15 years of experience specifically in life science market research, Katie has worked across all major therapeutic areas in primary and specialty research, as an independent consultant, a head of research, and in research study leadership roles at Synovate Healthcare and CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield.

InCrowd provides a mobile microsurvey methodology and analytics engine that enables clients to reach targeted specialists and stakeholders easily among our extensive and diverse "Crowd" of healthcare professionals. These experts are available on-demand throughout the United States and around the globe, through the InCrowd platform, which is offered in 20 different languages. The brevity, speed, and simplicity of InCrowd's approach has fundamentally changed the industry by providing quality data in situations where it was previously impossible to get timely market information. Nineteen of the top 20 pharmaceutical firms have relied upon InCrowd's robust quality processes and verified experts to make fast, validated business decisions. For more information, visit www.incrowdnow.com.