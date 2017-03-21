InCrowd's Janet Kosloff Named a Boston SmartCEO 2017 Future 50 Award Winner

Among 60 Greater Boston companies to be recognized for fast growth, made possible by InCrowd's real-time market intelligence platform

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - InCrowd, a provider of real-time market intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare firms, announced that its CEO and co-founder Janet Kosloff was named a Boston SmartCEO 2017 Future 50 Award winner by SmartCEO magazine. The program recognizes the region's 50 fastest-growing mid-sized companies and 10 small emerging growth companies, based on a combined three-year average of revenue and employee growth.

InCrowd is credited with pioneering the field of micro-research -- the fastest growing segment of the market research business last year (Greenbook GRIT report, May 2016) -- with its mobile microsurvey methodology and analytics engine that enables clients to reach targeted specialists and stakeholders easily among its extensive and diverse "Crowd" of healthcare professionals. These experts are available on-demand around the globe through the InCrowd platform, which is offered in 20 different languages. The brevity, speed, and simplicity of InCrowd's platform provides focused, quality data in situations where it was previously impossible to get timely market information. Nineteen of the top 20 pharmaceutical firms have relied upon InCrowd's robust quality processes and verified experts to make fast, validated business decisions.

"I'm tremendously honored to be recognized, but this award really belongs to our entire staff that has worked tirelessly to help healthcare and life science teams gain the market insights that ultimately allow them to speed new treatments to market," said Kosloff.

The 2017 Future 50 winners collectively generate more than $3.2 billion in annual revenue and employ 6,173 individuals in Greater Boston. Kosloff and the other winners will be recognized in SmartCEO magazine and celebrated at an awards ceremony on May 3, 2017 at the Ritz-Carlton Boston.

"This year's Future 50 winners have fueled economic prosperity in our region," says Jaime Nespor-Zawmon, President of SmartCEO. "We honor them for their unwavering commitment to building their businesses, shaping our communities, and making our region a better place to work and live."