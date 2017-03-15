Incubator Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Momentous Entertainment Group

Momentous Receives Coverage from Incubator Stock Review

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. ("Momentous") ( OTCBB : MMEG), a diversified media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platforms, announced today that the Incubator Stock Review has initiated coverage on the Company.

The Editor of the Review stated, "We expect 2017 to be dramatically improved, from an execution standpoint. While delays have continued with the reality TV show, the company announced the completion of the Poolworks acquisition on February 8th, 2017. Poolworks on a stand-alone basis provides significant potential to both the Momentous story and the share price from recent depressed levels. We additionally believe investors who moved to the sidelines during 2016, could return, if the Company continues to execute its previously announced strategic game-plan to grow by acquisition."

The report additionally stated, "In addition to the recent Poolworks acquisition, the Company announced it has just closed the asset purchase of Chimera Games and also issued a letter of intent to acquire NEUROFUSE an internet ecommerce retailer."

"While we don't view Momentous as a trading vehicle due to its low share price (unlike buying a stock at $5 to sell at $7) we think speculative investors could purchase shares ahead of evidence of a turnaround and look at the price in a couple years and be pleasantly, pleasantly surprised."

Momentous CEO, Kurt Neubauer, stated, "We are excited to have coverage initiated by the Incubator Stock Review as we are now beginning to build a solid asset platform with enhanced growth initiatives." Adding, "It has been a long journey to finally reach a point where our growth momentum and acquisition opportunities are coming together and becoming more and more visible. We are fortunate to have enlisted Institutional Analyst Inc., to provide ongoing coverage as we continue to roll Momentous out to our initial target markets."

About Institutional Analyst, Inc.

The Internet Stock Review, the Incubator Stock Review and IA's Special Situation Research are part of Institutional Analyst's (IA) equity research division. Institutional Analyst is an investor relations and investment research firm with offices in Chicago, IL; Delray Beach, FL and Port Jefferson, NY. IA is a leading publisher of news, perspective and market intelligence reports on the equity markets. Working with publicly traded corporations, the firm seeks to represent small-cap companies that have products or services which can be defined as "best of breed." Past performance is no indication of future performance. Please see full disclaimer on report.

A copy of the initiation of coverage can be found at the Internet Stock Review website http://internetstockreview.ning.com/page/research-reports or directly on dropbox https://goo.gl/rndSNS

About Momentous Entertainment Group (MMEG)

Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. is a diversified media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platforms. Momentous has a combined management experience of more than 100 years in entertainment, technology and marketing.

Please note the Company may use social media to communicate with the public. This communication may include information that could be deemed material information. As a result, the Company encourages interested parties to review the information that it posts on the following social media channels: Facebook (https://facebook.com/momentousent13), Twitter (https://twitter.com/momentousent13), and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/15878606).

To learn more, visit Momentous Entertainment Group's websites: Products Site www.momentousent.com, Music Site www.momentousmusic.com and Music One Corp www.music1.biz.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Momentous Entertainment Group Inc's (MMEG) future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of MMEG to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents MMEG files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on MMEG's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. MMEG cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, MMEG undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by MMEG.