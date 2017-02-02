Independence Blue Cross Foundation awarded more than $5 million in grants in 2016

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - The Independence Blue Cross Foundation (Foundation) awarded grants exceeding $5 million in southeastern Pennsylvania during 2016. The grants targeted four primary areas: increasing access to quality, affordable care in medically underserved areas; bolstering the health care workforce; building healthier communities; and addressing health priorities.

Increasing Access to Care

Through the Blue Safety Net program, the Foundation funds private, nonprofit community health centers that provide affordable access to quality care in medically underserved areas. In 2016, the Foundation awarded more than $2.8 million to more than 40 health centers that serve nearly 200,000 individuals. This includes $450,000 in targeted funding to build health center capacity, including support for several important projects addressing dental and behavioral health care integration in primary care settings. Other supported projects focus on advancing trauma-informed care models in community health centers.

Bolstering the Health Care Workforce

In 2016, the Foundation awarded over $1.7 million in nursing grants, including scholarships to 21 area nursing schools to support undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral nursing students. The Foundation's Bolstering the Health Care Workforce program focuses on advancing the nursing workforce through education, career development, and research. This program also supported funding for a Nurse Residency program and a 10-week summer internship program for undergraduate nursing students who explored nursing in a community health setting or in health care administration.

Building Healthier Communities

Through its Building Healthier Communities grant program, the Foundation partners with nonprofit community organizations that focus on helping residents improve their health. In 2016, the Foundation provided more than $420,000 in funding to 38 community organizations that positively impact the health and well-being of our community through education, fitness, awareness, technology, and research.

Addressing Health Priorities

In 2016, the Foundation invested more than $200,000 to address health priorities in our region. This included funding for the following programs:

The Foundation awarded nearly $125,000 in support of Healthy Hearts, which aims to increase the survival rate of sudden cardiac arrest and address disparities in cardiovascular health in underserved populations across southeastern Pennsylvania.

In addition, the Foundation awarded sustainable partner grants to conclude its three-year Healthy Futures Initiative. Healthy Futures was a comprehensive, collaborative approach to childhood health and wellness in 25 elementary schools throughout southeastern Pennsylvania.

About the Independence Blue Cross Foundation:

The Independence Blue Cross Foundation is a charitable, private foundation, whose mission is leading solutions for a healthier community. The Foundation targets the following areas of impact:

Securing the Blue Safety Net: Achieving sustainability of the regional safety net by building capacity in health centers.

Achieving sustainability of the regional safety net by building capacity in health centers. Bolstering the Health Care Workforce: Advancing the education and professional development of nurses and nurse leaders.

Advancing the education and professional development of nurses and nurse leaders. Addressing Health Priorities: Addressing national health trends locally through community-driven research.

Addressing national health trends locally through community-driven research. Building Healthier Communities: Driving wellness by targeting specific and diverse community health needs.

Learn more by visiting our website: www.ibxfoundation.org. Connect with the Independence Blue Cross Foundation on Twitter and Instagram at @ibxfdn.