Independence Gold Appoints Terry Salman to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:IGO) ("Independence" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Terry Salman to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Salman has been a leader in financing junior exploration and mid-cap to large mining companies over the past 35 years. He began his career at Nesbitt Thomson in 1973, rising from a Research Analyst to Executive Vice-President and Director. At Nesbitt Thomson, Terry helped create the first mining team and established Nesbitt Thomson's first gold conference which ultimately became BMO's Global Metals & Mining Conference.

Terry left Nesbitt in 1994 to form Salman Partners, where he was President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Director of Research. For 22 years, Salman Partners was a leading resource based investment dealer known for its high-quality research and integrity. Salman Partners helped raise $20 billion for more than 400 companies. Currently, Terry is President & CEO of Salman Capital Inc., an investment advisory and merchant banking firm.

In addition to his highly successful career, Terry has tirelessly devoted his services to many community organizations, including fundraising for the Britannia Mine Museum, sitting on the Government of Canada's Expert Panel on Securities Regulations and serving as Chair of the Investment Dealers Association of Canada. Mr. Salman also served as Chairman of the Vancouver Public Library Foundation for sixteen years and is currently Chairman Emeritus, was Chairman of St. Paul's Hospital Foundation, he was a Director of the Prostate Cancer Research Foundation of Canada and a past Director of the Canadian Stem Cell Network. In 2009, he was awarded a Doctor of Technology "honoris causa" by the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

In recognition of his outstanding volunteer contributions, Terry Salman was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012, and in 2017 received the Murray Pezim award from the Association for Mineral Exploration BC for his remarkable career in the Canadian mining financial industry.

In addition, the Company announces the granting of incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and employees to purchase up to 2,200,000 common shares under the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan. The options will be granted for a period of five year commencing on March 1, 2017, exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share.

Independence Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:IGO) is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, with a portfolio of projects in the Yukon and the 3Ts Project in British Columbia. The Company's holdings range from early stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion. For additional information, please visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

Randy Turner, President & CEO

