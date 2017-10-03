Independent Medical Practice Community Gathers at AdvancedMD Evo17 User Conference

Premier practice evolution event highlights benefits of practice automation with integrated patient-physician workflow

SOUTH JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - AdvancedMD, a pioneer in cloud technology for physician practices, recently held its fifth annual user conference, Evo17, in Nashville, Tenn. Attendees gathered to learn the industry's best practices and network with other members of the independent medical office community.

The linchpin of the five-day event focused on integrated patient-physician workflow for independent practices, leveraging cloud-based technology where electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, telemedicine, patient engagement, business analytics reporting, and physician-performance benchmarking are all integrated. This new model of using technology to create a seamless, efficient and user-friendly practice experience for the provider and the patient can lead to increased staff productivity, improved financial performance and higher patient satisfaction.

"A majority of physicians -- nearly 60 percent in 2016 -- are working in practices that are wholly owned by physicians and doing what they love most: practicing medicine on their own terms. AdvancedMD is proud to support their critical mission by automating the practice's clinical and administrative workflows," said Raul Villar, CEO, AdvancedMD. "Evo17 presented an opportunity for advanced technology adopters and new users alike to come together to exchange ideas and experiences, get hands-on training, learn how to use innovative features and products, and get the kind of emotional peer support that inspires and motivates one to succeed in this most noble vocation."

"Since we adopted the AdvancedMD cloud platform, we've experienced an evolution of the practice over the course of the year," said David Haile, DPM, who attended Evo for the second time. "We got to the point where, in the last four months, we completely got rid of the concept of having a chart, we don't produce much paper in the office, and our patients are using the patient portal to a much greater degree. Billing mostly gets done the very day the patient visits me or has a surgical procedure. I can complete everything in real time and have nothing left on my plate by the end of the day."

Lawrence Winikur, MD, a 13-year AdvancedMD client and passionate advocate of the cloud-based integrated workflow approach, said during Evo17, "When patients contact me while I'm out of the office, I can see within seconds what they are talking about it. Accessing my system immediately makes me look like I'm on top of things and in the office all the time. Tools like appointment reminders not only engage patients but also have taken our no-shows from about 12 percent to 2 percent, which is tremendous."

During Evo17, providers and clinicians, administrators, billing, and front-office staff attended more than 50 educational sessions. Dedicated breakout sessions helped attendees customize their learning experiences specific to their area of responsibility. Tracks included scheduling, billing, MACRA/MIPS, EHR, patient-managed scheduling, telemedicine, patient relationship management, business analytics reporting, and physician-performance benchmarking. One-on-one sessions with AdvancedMD experts during the EvoExpert Hall hours were extended this year and allowed participants to receive no-cost in-depth training to refine their skills and learn how to troubleshoot and use the newest tools. Additionally, the keynote speaker Dennis Snow, a Walt Disney World veteran and an international expert, shared his passion for delivering continual world-class customer, employee and leadership experiences.

Physicians and billers, coders and office managers earned up to six hours of continuing education from the Medical Group Management Association, American Academy of Professional Coders and American Medical Association.

In addition to learning opportunities, Evo17 presented a rare opportunity for attendees to network with peers from across the country and enjoy a wonderful performance from Country Music Legend Lonestar who played their hits "Amazed" and "Already There" at the Country Music Hall of Fame® & Museum.

Evo18, the 2018 user conference, will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About AdvancedMD

AdvancedMD strives to be the community of choice for independent providers by delivering an integrated workflow and personalized service to ensure the health of every practice and their patients. The company's integrated suite of cloud solutions includes practice management, electronic health records, telemedicine, patient relationship management, business analytics reporting, and physician-performance benchmarking all backed by expert practice advocates. AdvancedMD also offers full service revenue cycle management and serves an expansive national footprint of nearly 26,000 practitioners across 8,600 practices and 600 medical billing companies. Visit www.advancedmd.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/3/11G146153/Images/Raul_Villar_CEO_AdvancedMD-3dc878508a868b7c8bff3f574fe6bfb9.jpg