Independent Research Firm Cites Insite Software as a Leader in B2B Commerce Suites, Q1 2017

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Mar 24, 2017) - Insite Software, a leading B2B commerce platform, was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its March 24, 2017 Forrester Wave™ evaluation, entitled The Forrester Wave™ B2B Commerce Suites, Q1 2017. Forrester identified the 11 most significant companies in the category and evaluated them against 35 criteria. Insite's top scores in the current offering category were in the Customer-facing Digital Touchpoints, Solution Architecture, and Commerce Management current offering criteria.

According to the report, "with customers now expecting deeper research experiences and richer purchase journeys, vendors must deliver new capabilities both on the back end around fulfillment and integration and on the front end around seamless and innovative customer experiences."

"We believe the fact that Insite has been cited as a Leader in this report is a reflection of our commitment to the unique needs of our B2B industry clients, and the ability of Insite technology to support the complex requirements of the B2B eCommerce environment," said Steve Shaffer, CEO of Insite Software. "Our solution is built for B2B. With so much core functionality out of the box, we're able to deliver successful eCommerce systems faster, smarter and with less customization. And our clients are benefitting as a result."

Each vendor included in the report possesses the following criteria:

Illustrates a strong focus on B2B commerce.

Possesses critical components of a standalone B2B commerce suite.

Has sizable revenue and a large overall customer base.

Owns significant mindshare and has a base of global, enterprise customers.





According to Forrester, "Minneapolis-based Insite has joined the ranks of the established players in the B2B commerce space, with an increasing number of companies now reporting that they're factoring Insite into their B2B eCommerce software consideration set. Insite has a strong vision for a unified value proposition that includes eCommerce and salesperson-centric and persona-driven selling. Customers consistently describe Insite as laser-focused on B2B and especially client-focused -- with one customer calling Insite a 'company that cares'."

The methodology for The Forrester Wave™: B2B Commerce Suites, Q1 2017 includes primary research, user need assessments, vendor and expert interviews, and 35 evaluation criteria. To access The Forrester Wave™: B2B Commerce Suites, Q1 2017, please click here

About Insite Software - Built for B2B™, Insite Software is a leading commerce platform for manufacturers and distributors that unifies e-commerce, sales channels, content and data to power superior commerce experiences across the enterprise. Insite's revolutionary technology integrates with leading ERP, PIM and other popular solutions common in the B2B industry. Flexible deployment can occur on premise and within public or private clouds. For more information, visit Insite Software at insitesoft.com.

