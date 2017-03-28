Independent Research Firm Evaluates LogiGear's TestArchitect In Its Modern Application Functional Test Automation Tools, Q4 2016 Report

LogiGear celebrates the entry of TestArchitect into leading industry analyst report

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - LogiGear, a world leader in software testing solutions, today announced it was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its December 2016 evaluation, The Forrester Wave™: Modern Application Functional Test Automation Tools, Q4 2016.

"We are beyond pleased to have been invited to participate in this year's Forrester Wave™ evaluation of Modern Application Functional Test Automation Tools," said Hung Nguyen, CEO of LogiGear. "This is our first time included in a Wave and just being included is great market validation for us. We look forward to participating in future Wave reports."

For additional information on the full range of software testing and development services provided, visit LogiGear.com.

About LogiGear

LogiGear Corporation (http://www.logigear.com) provides leading-edge software testing technologies and expertise, along with software development services that enable companies to accelerate business growth while having confidence in the software they deliver. Founded in 1994 by top thought leaders in the software testing industry, LogiGear has completed software testing and development projects for prominent companies across a broad range of industries and technologies.