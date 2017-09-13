Independent Research Firm Light Laboratory Inc. Releases First Comprehensive Study on Cannabis Commercial Lighting Solutions

Solis Tek Lighting Solutions Deemed to Have Best Total Light Output and More Light Uniformity

CARSON, CA--(Marketwired - September 13, 2017) - According to an independent, third party test of six lighting companies/products serving the commercial cannabis sector conducted by Light Laboratory Inc., an independent photometric testing laboratory, Solis Tek's Digital Lighting solutions scored highest in terms of overall value for cultivators.

The study evaluated photosynthetic photon flux density (PPFD), which measures the quantity of light that arrives at the plant canopy and how plants "see" and "absorb" light. According to the study, the Solis Tek All-In-One A1 fixture had the best light output, providing a high-intensity and a more consistent footprint. As such, the Solis Tek High Intensity Discharge (HID) lights helped commercial growers avoid hotspots, creating a more even canopy, where no one plant grows taller and overshadows other plants. This helps farmers -- hobbyists and commercial alike -- create the best environment to increase yield.

"These findings point to what the hundreds of commercial cultivators who use our products have been saying for years," said Alan Lien, co-founder and president of Solis Tek. "Solis Tek's HID lighting system provides commercial growers the best chance to create a more consistent grow, a better end product and ultimately increase yield, and therefore profitability."

Lien continued, "As the longest tenured cannabis-specific lighting company serving commercial cannabis growers, Solis Tek has taken a scientific-based approach to creating lighting products which most closely replicate the sun. Solis Tek's lighting system provides the most light output, as well as the best uniformity when the fixtures are hung and working in series, helping to build a stronger and more uniform canopy, which is a key differentiator."

Solis Tek's unique four spectrum "light diet" targets specific growth cycles and replicates the different seasons of Mother Nature, where the plants make use of natural light in different ways. Solis Tek was the first cannabis lighting company to offer a light diet which is now the standard among many top commercial cannabis growers.

Lien concluded, "Commercial growers have moved to more controlled environments such as green houses and indoor cultivation facilities. The Cannabis plant is finicky, growing best when the light provided most closely mimics the sun. Solis Tek's lights provide the most natural experience on the market, and we are constantly innovating to ensure that cultivators have access to the best lighting technology available. The research conducted by Light Laboratories conclusively proves that any grower concerned about quality, yield and cost should be using our lights."

About Solis Tek

Solis Tek ( OTCQB : SLTK) is a vertically integrated technology innovator, developer, manufacturer and distributor focused on bringing products and solutions to commercial cannabis growers in both the medical and recreational space in legal markets across the U.S. For nearly a decade, growers have used Solis Tek's lighting solutions to increase yield, lower costs and grow better to maximize their return on investment. In addition, Zelda Horticulture, a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary of Solis Tek, produces high-quality, all-natural nutrient additives and other grow solutions specifically designed for the cannabis plant.

