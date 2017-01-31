Independent White Paper Released on EnviroLeach Gold Recovery Process - 13 Month Study Concludes Positive Results

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 31, 2017) - Iberian Minerals Ltd. (the "Company" or "Iberian") (TSX VENTURE:IML)(OTCQB:SLDRF) is pleased to announce that an independent White Paper highlighting a 13 month study of the EnviroLeach Process has just been published. The White Paper, named; A Technical Overview of the EnviroLeach® Gold Recovery Process, was written by Ish Grewal, M.A.Sc. P.Eng. and Alex Lum, P.Eng. of Met-Solve Laboratories Inc., located in Langley, B.C., Canada.

The results of the detailed testing and analysis by Met-Solve Labs included the preparation and leaching of a number of ores, concentrates and tailings from a number of mines from across North America. Each material was subjected to a number of tests in a variety of conditions in an effort to determine the optimal leach kinetics of each. The White Paper concludes that the EnviroLeach process, outperformed cyanide on both leach kinetics and total amount of precious metals recovered into solution on most materials tested. The study also concluded that optimal leach kinetics were achieved at a near neutral pH and under ambient temperature.

Lab scale (150lb) pilot plant tests have been completed by EnviroLeach staff and indicate positive scalability. Air quality emission tests by ALS Environmental also indicates that the process does not produce any hazardous off-gassing. Continued tests will include further chemical optimization, reusability, economic studies, and the completion of larger scale pilot plant testing on a number of ores and concentrates.

Duane Nelson, CEO and President of EnviroLeach, states: "I am very pleased with the results of this study. The independent White Paper on the EnviroLeach process clearly confirms that the patent-pending EnviroLeach process has potential to become a safe and effective alternative to cyanide for the mining sector. Improved leach kinetics, shorter processing times, variability of operating parameters and the increasingly stringent environmental policies worldwide will be the main drivers for this new technology."

The EnviroLeach process is similar to a cyanide circuit but much safer and simpler. It involves the dissolution of the precious metals into the aqueous solution followed by extraction using conventional methods such as electrowinning, carbon absorption or precipitation.

Some of the benefits of the EnviroLeach process to operators include: reduced environmental impact, broad applicability spectrum, accelerated permitting process, access to cyanide prohibited mining jurisdictions, reduced operational costs, improved occupational safety and reduced tailings emissions.

About Iberian Minerals

Iberian Minerals is a Canadian junior mining company positioned for growth through the partnership of advanced cash flow mining opportunities utilizing the Mineworx environmentally friendly mineral processing technologies. In addition the Company is undertaking strategic alliances with its Spanish minerals assets.

For further information, go to www.iberianminerals.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding Iberian's business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Iberian's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks in exploration and development, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Iberian believes that the expectations in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward looking information. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward looking information, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Iberian does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.