India-based Advertising Network Selects CAKE by Accelerize to Manage and Track Performance Marketing Campaigns

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - Accelerize ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division, CAKE, today announced that AD2Click Media, an online media marketing company based in India, has deployed CAKE's SaaS-based platform to manage its entire digital advertising operations, including setting up offers for clients, managing its network of affiliate partners and tracking campaign performance.

AD2Click Media serves clients in India, China, Canada, Australia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, providing performance marketing, branding, mobile, lead generation and email marketing services, as well as media buying, planning and creative design. Previously using a competing digital marketing solution, the company decided to switch to CAKE because of its ability to capture deeper and more granular insight into campaign performance, including features that enable the set up and tracking of campaigns by geo location. AD2Click is also using CAKE to validate commissions and automate payouts to affiliates, identify and root out fraudulent traffic, and to more accurately track leads, mobile offers, email campaigns and more.

"CAKE's location and geo-based tracking helps us better serve our global client base. We can control campaign activity and manage caps at a very detailed level," said Gyan Prakash, Founder & Director for AD2Click Media. "Also, it's a robust solution that gives us the analytical power we need to continually optimize performance and deliver targeted results for our clients."

According to a Mary Meeker Internet Trends 2017 report, India currently has the world's second largest Internet user base at 355 million users with 40 percent year-on-year growth. Furthermore, it is estimated that 80 percent of Internet usage in India occurs via mobile devices, while the global average is 50 percent.

"Networks operating in rapidly growing digital markets like India and China need solutions that help them efficiently manage and optimize campaigns across multiple clients, partners and locations," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "With CAKE, AD2Click Media has a one-stop solution for setting up and monitoring offers, managing affiliate relationships and tracking performance. As the company's business continues to grow, CAKE provides AD2Click Media with a robust foundation to scale their network."

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides a cloud-based solution to track and analyze the performance of digital marketing return on ad spend, in real-time. Bringing clarity to multi-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

