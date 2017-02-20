Indiana Medicaid Members Gain Access to Leading Addiction Treatment

FORT WAYNE, IN--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - Officials with CleanSlate Centers, a leader in providing care to those suffering from opioid and alcohol addiction, are pleased to announce that patients under Indiana's Traditional Medicaid program are now covered to receive the company's high-quality, evidence-based addiction treatment. This development means eligible residents across the state have gained access to the safe, effective treatment offered at CleanSlate centers in four Indiana communities: Anderson, Elkhart, Fort Wayne and Merrillville. The company expects to open a fifth Indiana location, in Indianapolis, within the next 90 days.

"At CleanSlate, we are passionate about expanding access to effective treatment across the nation to save lives and help people suffering from addiction achieve the lives they want and deserve," said Greg Marotta, President and CEO of CleanSlate Centers. "We are proud to join Indiana's fierce fight against the opioid addiction epidemic, and thanks to the state's important Traditional Medicaid programs, we are pleased to be able to serve a broader range of Medicaid members in communities across the state."

Traditional Medicaid was created to provide coverage to individuals with low income who are not covered by a managed care organization and require a higher level of care because of the severity of their illness. Traditional Medicaid members are typically eligible because they are:

Medicaid waiver program recipients -- Traumatic Brain Injury Waiver, Aged and Disabled Waiver, Family Support Waiver;

Dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid;

Members in nursing homes, intermediate care facilities for the mentally-ill and state-operated facilities;

Members in a hospice program.

Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic facing the country, CleanSlate has treated more than 14,000 patients in some of the hardest hit states by the opioid epidemic -- Indiana, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. The company entered Indiana last year.

"Today, CleanSlate is poised to bring effective outpatient treatment to tens of thousands of new patients across the country. We consider ourselves privileged and humbled to be expanding access to science- and medicine-based treatment in communities throughout Indiana, and particularly to these Traditional Medicaid members," said Marotta.

About CleanSlate Centers

A pioneer and leader in outpatient addiction medicine, CleanSlate Centers is a national medical group which provides treatment for the chronic disease of addiction, primarily opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic facing the country, the company is a growing, multi-state network of physician-led outpatient addiction treatment centers where patients who have addiction and associated disorders can receive medication-assisted treatment and related therapies using the highest quality, evidence-based practices.

Using the latest science- and medicine-based treatment guidelines, CleanSlate is bringing effective outpatient treatment to tens of thousands of new patients across the country. The company has provided treatment to more than more than 14,000 patients.

In 2014, CleanSlate partnered with Apple Tree Partners, a growth equity fund, to help expand efforts geographically and increase access to care in underserved communities with demonstrated need.

For more information, please visit CleanSlateCenters.com.