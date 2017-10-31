Indiana University Selects Kaltura to Power Innovative New Lecture Capture

"The Number One Feedback is the Ease of Use," Reports Lead Collaboration Engineer

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 31, 2017) - Kaltura (www.kaltura.com), a leading video technology provider, announced today that Indiana University, a customer using Kaltura video capture and video management solutions for over 3 years, has deployed Kaltura Lecture Capture. Tested extensively over the summer, this Lecture Capture solution will be used in over 600 classrooms in this fall semester, with plans to expand further in the future.

Kaltura Lecture Capture is easy to use, only requiring a single click to begin recording and offering advance scheduling so professors do not need to interact with hardware at all if desired.

"One nice thing about Kaltura Lecture Capture is the automatic workflow," notes Indiana University Lead Collaboration Engineer, Nate Pairitz. "Instructors are busy. They don't have time to set up anything. So with Kaltura Lecture Capture, we have all that automatically scheduled. The teacher walks in, sets up her class, engages the students, and starts teaching."

James McGookey, Manager, Collaboration Technologies at Indiana University added: "They don't have to think about how to get it started or how to make it work in their class, or how to have it integrated with our learning management system. It's all done. It all works and it allows teachers to focus on teaching."

Kaltura Lecture Capture seamlessly ingests media from any hardware solution and recording device. All media flows automatically into the Kaltura Video Platform for easy management, reuse and publishing across campus.

"Kaltura is a single video management solution. It does not matter where the content comes from. It's all in the same repository. It's all available using the same tools, using the same features and functionality," says McGookey.

"We're delighted to be working with Indiana University to support their lecture capture needs, and enhance their use of video across campus," said Dr. Michal Tsur, Co-founder, President and General Manager - Enterprise & Learning of Kaltura. "Indiana University has long been one of the most forward-thinking schools we've had the pleasure of working with. The university continues to take its innovative learning programs to the next level, and we are delighted to assist with our range of video solutions, now including easy classroom capture all around campus."

"We want it to be easy to use," says McGookey, of lecture capture technologies. "We want it to be integrated with our larger video management solution and just appear as seamless as possible. Kaltura Lecture Capture meets that standard."

About Indiana University

Founded in 1820, Indiana University is one of the United States' top public universities. With more than 114,000 students and 9,000 faculty on eight campuses, IU is also one of the largest institutions of higher education in the United States. Its annual budget for all eight campuses totals over $3 billion. Each one of the eight IU campuses is an accredited, four-year degree-granting institution. The largest and oldest IU campus is in Bloomington.

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the Cloud TV, OVP (Online Video Platform), EdVP (Education Video Platform) and EVP (Enterprise Video Platform) markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal. Kaltura is deployed globally in thousands of enterprises, media companies, service providers and educational institutions and engages hundreds of millions of viewers at home, in work, and at school. The company is committed to three core values - openness, flexibility, and collaboration - and is the initiator and backer of the world's leading open source video management project, which is home to more than 150,000 community members.

Kaltura's Enterprise and Learning business unit helps organizations from all industries power video across the organization, both internally - for employees and students, and externally - for customers and partners, live and VOD, on any device. Kaltura offers the tools to create and manage video that can power every department. With Kaltura's video solutions, organizations can improve communication, drive engagement, share knowledge, increase collaboration boost creativity, and improve learning results. For more information visit www.kaltura.com.