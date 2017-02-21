India's Newest Airline Zoom Air Joins Bombardier's Worldwide Family of CRJ Series Aircraft Operators

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 21, 2017) - Bombardier Commercial Aircraft today congratulated Zoom Air, India's newest airline, on the recent launch of CRJ200 regional jet service with aircraft acquired from a third party. The airline has joined Bombardier's family of more than 100 CRJ Series aircraft owners and operators.

The airline, which is based in Gurgaon, Haryana, will operate from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and will serve 16 destinations, connecting smaller cities and towns across the country.

"The CRJ200 aircraft greatly complement our business model and will help our growth strategy, while providing excellent operational flexibility and passenger comfort," said Koustav M. Dhar, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Zoom Air. "We are excited by the potential these aircraft offer in allowing us to access new routes and destinations that are currently underserved - connecting businesses and people across the country."

"We are pleased to welcome Zoom Air to the family of CRJ Series aircraft operators and wish the airline much success as it launches operations in one of the rapidly growing aviation markets in the world," said Francois Cognard, Vice President, Sales, South-east Asia and Australasia, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "The CRJ Series regional jets have revolutionized aviation with their proven efficiency, reliability and profitability and are a great choice for new and established operators as they look to change the passenger travel experience over the next few decades."

Bombardier's Q Series turboprops, CRJ Series regional jets and all-new C Series aircraft are well positioned to meet India's requirements for increased numbers of commercial aircraft in the 60- to 150-seat market segment.

Bombardier operates a Regional Support Office in Gurgaon, and GMR Aero Technic supports operators of Q400 aircraft from its Bombardier Authorized Service Facility in Hyderabad.

About the CRJ Series Aircraft

Every 10 seconds a CRJ Series regional jet takes off somewhere in the world. The CRJ Series family of aircraft has transported more than 1.64 billion passengers to become the world's most successful regional jet program -- linking people and communities like no other. The CRJ Series regional jets have revolutionized aviation with their proven efficiency, reliability and profitability.

The CRJ Series regional jets share commonality benefits that provide flexibility to operators and allow them to optimize their fleets to meet specific market demands. No other regional aircraft deliver this capability. Optimized for medium-haul regional routes, these aircraft can provide up to 10 per cent cash operating cost advantage over competing jets.

Each of the CRJ aircraft models offers its own distinct advantages. The CRJ200 regional jet, which offers outstanding ownership cost, is ideal for opening new routes and markets. The CRJ700 regional jet is the lightest aircraft in its category, delivering impressive efficiency, performance and fuel burn savings, while the CRJ900 regional jet offers tremendous flexibility and is ideally suited for growing markets. The CRJ1000 regional jet, which has the highest passenger capacity in the family, delivers the lowest seat-mile cost in the regional jet market and burns up to 13 per cent less fuel than its competitors.

Since its launch, the CRJ Series family of regional jets has stimulated the regional jet market. In North America alone, it accounts for over 20 per cent of all jet departures. Globally, the family operates more than 200,000 flights per month.

The CRJ Series aircraft family includes over 100 owners and operators in approximately 40 countries. The worldwide fleet has logged over 45 million flight hours.

Bombardier has booked a total of 1,908 firm orders for CRJ Series aircraft.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Images of CRJ200 aircraft in Zoom Air's livery are posted with this press release at www.bombardier.com.

More information on CRJ Series aircraft is available in the BCA Media Hub

Follow @BBD_Aircraft on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section of Bombardier's Website.

Bombardier, C Series, CRJ Series, CRJ200, CRJ700, CRJ900, CRJ1000, Q400, Q Series and The Evolution of Mobility are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.