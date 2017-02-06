Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign Seeks to Prevent over 3,000 Deaths and 1.6 Million Accidents with New Smartphone Safes that Completely Eliminate the Phone as a Distraction While Driving

The zippered cell phone case makes it easy for any parent or fleet safety manager to enforce a cell phone safety policy, receive real time alerts and generate compliance reports for all drivers

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - "Texting while Driving" is the #1 leading cause of teenage deaths in America. And, 64% of 2.5 million accidents each year, or 1.6 million crashes, are caused by a drivers that took their eyes off the road for less than 5 seconds in order to read their cell phone's screen and/or send a text message while driving. These stats are growing annually to epidemic proportions even though 46 states and DC have passed laws that specifically outlaw talking on cell phones and texting while driving.

"Before Shellback Smartphone Safes were invented, it was almost impossible to enforce corporate cell phone safety policies," said Michael Maguire, Shellback Smartphone Safe's CEO. "But now it is possible for parents, business owners, and fleet safety managers to receive real time alerts and prevent accidents before they happen. They will always know when specific phones are not in use -- especially when driving. In addition, the Smartphone Safe's LED lights indicate to the driver that the Smartphone Safe is in 'safe' mode and fully compliant -- making it easy to improve driver behavior."

The Smartphone Safe tracks the phone continuously, but only reports violations of opening the case while driving. Back-end reporting makes it easy to identify and address your high-risk drivers and to recognize your safe drivers. Our cloud-based servers store all information and provide useful dashboards to improve your operations and reduce any liability. Finally -- cell phone policies can be enforced and substantiated.

Over the past eighteen months, the Smartphones Safes have been tested in real world conditions. Driver behavior improves when they know there will consequences for violating the cell phone policy. Safety improves dramatically. Costs and liabilities are greatly reduced.

Shellback is raising $50,000 to fund its 1st large-scale manufacturing production run via an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign that begins on February 6th and ends on March 20, 2017.

The MSRP for the Smartphone Safe is $60 and a monthly monitoring fee of $15 per month or $240 per year, but the crowdfunding campaign will offer Early Bird Perks that offer Smartphone Safes and monthly monitoring for $74, $99, $140, and $150 until the limited supplies are gone.

It will also offer significant discounts to Cell Phone Case and Accessories Retailers, Resellers, Distributors and Fleet Managers that want to buy in bulk quantities of 10, 30, or 60 Smartphone Safes per order.

