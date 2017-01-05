20 Acclaimed Indie Films and Festival Favorites, Docs and Shorts Will Be Available to i-BLADES Users -- No Data or Phone Storage Needed

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - Consumer Electronics Show -- Leading world cinema label, IndiePix Films®, has announced a partnership with i-BLADES™, a CES Innovation Awards Honoree for their modular "Smartcases" for mobile phones, to provide the first mobile movie library for the i-BLADES "on-the-go" entertainment Smartblade. The Smartcase is a next generation phone case with built-in smart technology, that lets users add new functions to smartphones. Now, users of the "On the Go" entertainment Smartblade will be able to select 20 highly-curated films from the IndiePix Films catalog via the i-BLADES content app and enjoy them without having to take up valuable storage space on their phones, or stream.

Imagine if you could carry all your favorite movies in the palm of your hand, and had them instantly available. With the unique "On the Go" entertainment Smartblade, which will begin shipping in January 2017, consumers will be able to do just that. The lightweight, sleek Smartblades, which snap on and off of the innovative case, allow consumers to easily upgrade smartphone performance; some double smartphone battery life, increase memory by 284GB, provide health and wellness solutions or hours of entertainment. With the "on the go" entertainment Smartblade, hundreds of films -- a virtual movie lover's library -- can be unleashed instantly at the push of a button. And an 1800 mAh rechargeable battery charges the device as the movies play. There are no costly data charges. No battery drain. No downloading or streaming movies required. And not a single MB of phone or tablet memory used.

World cinema fans interested in both a next-gen Smartcase, and having their own film festival in their pockets will soon have the opportunity with the entertainment Smartblade. Among the initial IndiePix gems available to i-BLADES users from the company's deep catalog are the 2009 Cannes Camera D'Or winner, SAMSON & DELILAH, Iranian artist Shirin Neshat's Golden Lion-nominated WOMEN WITHOUT MEN and the highly acclaimed, Ryan Gosling-produced WHITE SHADOW, as well as MOUTON, a Locarno Opera Prima Award-winner, the post-apocalyptic sci-fi fable, CRUMBS, and Paolo Mendoza's award-winning immigrant tale, ENTRE NOS.

"As devices and platforms expand, giving consumers a multitude of choices about where and how they'll enjoy their favorite content, i-BLADES delivers a real game changer with their Smartblades," said Barnet Liberman, CEO of IndiePix. "We're thrilled to be the inaugural distribution partner for the on-the-go entertainment Smartblade, and know that our award-winning content will resonate with fans of cinema everywhere."

"In today's streaming world, consumers want on-the-go entertainment. But on-the-go entertainment has not been easy to deliver -- until now," said Jorge Fernandes, founder and CEO of i-BLADES. "With i-BLADES and IndiePix, this challenge is solved."

i-BLADES innovative "Smartcase" will be showcased at CES 2017, January 5 to 9, Las Vegas, Nevada in several venues. The Smartcase will be on display at the CES 2017 Innovation Awards Showcase, at the DigitalExperience! 2017 event, January 4, and in the CES 2017 tech showcase and South Hall 3 at the i-BLADES Booth(#35304) alongside the rest of the i-BLADES smart accessories ecosystem.

The i-BLADES "On the Go" Smartblade will soon be available for pre-order at www.i-blades.com.

About IndiePix Films®

Since 2004, New York-based IndiePix Films® has delivered a highly-curated collection of the best independent films from around the world. Offering a singular catalog of nearly 2,000 films across genres, the IndiePix team selects singular titles from the international festival circuit. Avenues for distribution include their newly-launched streaming service, IndiePix Unlimited, their dedicated commerce site, IndiePixFilms.com, which offers download-to-own, streaming rental and physical media direct to consumers, and via national retail channels and select theatrical exhibition. IndiePix also owns Festival Genius, the premier platform for connecting film festivals to audiences through online ticketing, calendars, iPhone apps, and more.

About i-BLADES

A Silicon Valley start-up, i-BLADES designs and markets modular add-on technology for the global smartphone market. CEO and founder Jorge Fernandes was one of the lead people in inventing the global standard behind Apple Pay. I-BLADES created the world's first "Smartcase," a next-generation mobile phone case with smart technology inside. It's a modular expansion platform that lets users add functionality to smartphones, such as more battery life, more storage or solutions around air quality, VR headset, wellness, entertainment, etc. With the i-BLADES Developer Program, companies can use the Smart Platform to create new function-specific Blades for every market imaginable. The company is a 2017 CES Innovation Awards Honoree. www.i-blades.com.