Induced Polarization Survey Confirms Potential for Porphyry Copper-Gold, Mars Prospect, Stellar Project, Alaska

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MRO) ( OTCQX : MLRKF) ("Millrock") is pleased to announce that PolarX ( ASX : PXX) ("PolarX") has issued a press release concerning the recently completed Induced Polarization ("IP") survey at the Stellar copper-gold project in Alaska. The work was executed by Millrock on behalf of PolarX.

The results from the IP survey conducted at the Mars Prospect are summarized in PolarX press release, which can be viewed here.

Millrock sold the Stellar project to PolarX in August 2017 in a transaction announced here. Millrock presently owns 10.74% of the issued and outstanding shares of PolarX and is entitled to certain milestone and royalty payments.

As part of the recent exploration program, drilling was done to establish a modern resource for the high-grade copper-gold Zackly deposit, also on the Stellar claim block. Assay results from the first five holes are anticipated in November 2017.

About Millrock Resources Inc.

Millrock Resources Inc. is a premier project generator to the mining industry. Millrock identifies, packages and operates large-scale projects for joint venture, thereby exposing its shareholders to the benefits of mineral discovery without the usual financial risk taken on by most exploration companies. The company is active in Alaska, British Columbia, the southwest USA and Sonora State, Mexico. Funding for drilling at Millrock's exploration projects is primarily provided by its joint venture partners. Business partners of Millrock have included some of the leading names in the mining industry: Centerra Gold, First Quantum, Teck, Kinross, Vale, Inmet, Altius, and Riverside. Millrock is a major shareholder of junior explorers PolarX Limited. and Sojourn Exploration Inc.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Gregory Beischer"

Gregory Beischer, President & CEO

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs.

"NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE."