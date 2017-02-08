Industrial Alliance Auto and Home Selects EIS Group's Digital Experience Platform

Canadian insurer to enhance customer and partner engagement with addition of EIS CustomerCore DXP for portal, mobile and web

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - EIS Group, a leading provider of core insurance systems, today announced that Industrial Alliance Auto and Home (IAAH), a property/casualty insurer in Quebec, has selected EIS' digital experience platform -- CustomerCore™ DXP -- for omnichannel interaction and digital solution management to complement their deployment of EIS Core Insurance Suite™.

In 2014, IAAH deployed EIS Suite™ comprised of EIS® PolicyCore®, BillingCore®, and ClaimCore®. With the addition of CustomerCore DXP, the insurer will be equipped to enhance quote, buy and self-service capabilities for its customers and partner channels, which include auto club and auto dealer networks. IAAH will begin its new digital initiative with the implementation of a self-service portal for direct customers.

"In today's digital world, our clients want to interact with us on their terms, when and how they choose. They want simplified and convenient interactions that they can start on a mobile device and then continue on the web or via call center," said Pascal Lavoie, chief information officer, IAAH. "Our choice of CustomerCore DXP perfectly fits our digital strategy because it leverages the unified nature of the EIS core systems and enables us to deliver an omnichannel, on-demand experience tailored to each user's needs and preferences."

Tightly integrated with the core processing systems in the EIS Suite, CustomerCore DXP will enable IAAH to:

Empower customers and partners with self-service quote, buy, policy servicing, claims and inquiry capabilities; Enable a satisfying omnichannel user experience for customers, partners and suppliers; and Increase speed-to-market and reduce the cost of digital solution delivery.

"The DXP solution package offers us flexibility and agility while being cost effective," adds Lavoie. "With its comprehensive API/SDK portfolio, we are able to leverage the product and business rules in our core systems for our digital channels to achieve speed to market at a lower cost. DXP will be the nexus of web services for multiple channels. It also integrates well with other platforms. For example, while DXP provides necessary CRM functionality to the auto and home business unit, we can easily integrate with enterprise-wide CRM services provided by the IA Group."

"We are very pleased to be able to provide IAAH with a digital solution that meets the diverse needs of their customers and partners," said Jim Caruso, executive vice president of Worldwide Professional Services for EIS Group. "We look forward to partnering with them to extend the value of their successful EIS core systems implementation and take new steps on their digital transformation journey."

About EIS Group

EIS Group core insurance software empowers Property/Casualty and Group insurers to innovate freely with products, channels, and customer engagement. Digital-ready and customer-centered, EIS® solutions support rating, underwriting, policy administration, claims, billing, distribution management and customer engagement, and are enabling insurers around the world to build uniquely faster, continuously better, and forever stronger insurance businesses. EIS Group has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit www.eisgroup.com and follow us on Twitter @EISGroupLtd.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/7/11G129687/Images/iAAH_H_Long-RGB_ANG-c1b483bcf7a6b08aa4aaae2493441b93.JPG