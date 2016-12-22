Industrial Firms Assess $21 Billion in Metals & Minerals Projects in Mexico, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, TX--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2016) - Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- There is no doubt that the trade relationship between the U.S. and Mexico is an important one, so all the chatter surrounding the upcoming Trump administration scrapping or modifying the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has gotten the attention of businesses on both sides of the border. Mexico's main export partner is the U.S., which accounts for about 80% of the country's goods exports. But while U.S. export of goods to Mexico accounts for only 16% of total U.S. exports, Mexico is second only to Canada as the largest export partner of the U.S., according to year-to-date trade figures published by the U.S. Census Bureau.

