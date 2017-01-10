Industrial Info to Discuss $132 Billion in 2017 Texas, Louisiana Project Starts at Upcoming Outlook in Houston

SUGAR LAND, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- More than $132 billion in industrial capital and maintenance projects are on the books to kick off in Texas and Louisiana in 2017, according to Industrial Info Resources' North American Project Platform. This project activity and how it reflects current market trends will be discussed at Industrial Info's upcoming Market Outlook & Networking Event at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, on January 17, 2017.

Texas accounts for about $93.4 billion on these planned projects, while Louisiana has about $38.9 billion in projects that are currently planned to break ground this year. Although many of these projects could be pushed out to future years or cancelled altogether, the two states are starting the year with a very high value of planned industrial construction starts.

As in previous years, the highest-value industries in regard to planned projects for the two states are Oil & Gas Production and Chemical Processing, which account for $50.2 billion and $21.8 billion in planned project value, respectively.

In addition to the Chemicals and Oil & Gas industries and a top-line spending forecast for North America, other highlighted industries at Industrial Info's 2017 Market Outlook & Networking Event will include Power Generation and Petroleum Refining, and all of Industrial Info's industry experts will be on hand to answer your questions.

