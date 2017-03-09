Industrial Info to Present Webinar on Global Petroleum Refining Industry, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- Industrial Info is pleased to be presenting a complimentary online webinar focusing on the global Petroleum Refining Industry. The webinar will be held March 15, at 9 a.m. CDT (10:00 a.m. EDT). Industrial Info is tracking $569.2 billion in active refining projects.

As the competitive landscape for refiners grows, companies are being more conservative this year with their capital and maintenance investments. Join Industrial Info's industry experts as they discuss what's impacting spending now in the Refining sector, and what to expect in the future.

The webinar will cover several topics on the Refining Industry, including:

Markets that present the biggest pipeline of capital spending and the drivers shaping the outlook

Where to expect growth in in-plant capital spending

The outlook for maintenance and turnaround activity

The webinar is entirely complimentary and participants will receive a link for "on demand" viewing after the presentation. Make sure to RSVP today!

