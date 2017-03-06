Industrial Info to Present Webinar on Global LNG Industry

SUGAR LAND, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- Industrial Info is pleased to be presenting a complimentary online webinar focusing on the 5-year global spending outlook for the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry. The webinar will be held Thursday, March 9, at 9 a.m. CST (10:00 EST).

Join Industrial Info's industry experts as they discuss what's impacting spending now in the LNG sector, and what to expect in the future.

The webinar will cover several topics on the LNG industry, including:

Regional drivers encouraging LNG demand growth

LNG regasification terminal development outlook

Global natural gas demand from the power sector over the next five years

Sustainability of new LNG liquefaction export terminals in an oversupplied market

And more

