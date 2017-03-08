Industrial Market Outlook: U.S. Northeast Prepares for $13.59 Billion in Manufacturing Projects in 2017, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- Industrial Info is tracking $13.59 billion in Industrial Manufacturing Industry projects that are set to kick off this year in the U.S. Northeast, which includes Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Delaware. The Industrial Manufacturing Industry encompasses a range of sectors, including durable and non-durable goods manufacturing; commuter and freight rail; deepwater ports; data centers; warehousing and distribution facilities; and much more.

Industrial Info will be presenting details of these and other projects and trends at our upcoming Market Outlook & Networking Event in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. The event will be held May 11, beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Radisson Valley Forge. After the presentations by our industry experts, Industrial Info will hold a networking session with complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvres, allowing you valuable time to meet and discuss the presentation with our experts and your industry peers.

