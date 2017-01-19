Industrial Market in Review: Trump Bump to Bolster Capital Spending in 2017, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- Bolstered by the "Trump bump," the United States will see a 4.68% increase in capital spending this year, according to presenters at Industrial Info's Industrial Market Outlook in Houston. However, the Gulf Coast region is likely to take a "breather" this year as it prepares for the next waves of construction in 2018 and 2021.

