Industry Leader, Darren Cherry, Leads Advantis Corp. Into the Future

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - ADVANTIS CORPORATION ( OTC PINK : ADVT) announced that it has agreed with leading wholesale, marketing, and logistics expert, Darren Cherry, to take the helm as its new CEO.

Over the past decade, Cherry has been developing relationships in the cannabis industry by leading the marketing, wholesale, and logistics efforts of organizations looking to expand. "I've spent the last several years developing wholesale and retail relationships within this industry," CEO, Darren Cherry, explains. "I feel that I have pretty good pulse of this (cannabis) market. I love that Advantis has already developed such loyal relationships with the superior products I've known them to have. I'm lucky to have this opportunity, and I'm excited to hit the ground running with an immediate infusion of some new business." Cherry says that several of his own clients, that he has developed independently over time, will be doing business with Advantis.

Cherry was sure to note that there is work ahead in order to set the company up for greater success. "In my experience it is worth the time to automate and develop effective controls that ensure we are maximizing revenues and minimizing costs; this will give us the greatest opportunity to fuel expansion at a faster, more controllable rate," Cherry reflected. As he developed his career, Cherry led the establishment of a subsidiary within one of the largest elevator manufacturers in the US, where he used company resources to make the after-market parts market an indispensable revenue source for the company. Cherry was also the West Coast Sales Engineer for one of the largest hydroponic parts manufacturers in the world, where he developed more efficient logistics practices and led company marketing campaigns. "Chris (Swartz) did a fantastic job of developing this product pipeline and establishing our core client base. He really put this company on the map," Cherry added. "The branding and marketing plan I've shared with the Board will further expand the relationships he's put in place, and we will quickly ramp up to full production on both of our canning machines."

Outgoing Chief, Christopher Swartz, said he would assist the new CEO during the transition. "I've worked closely with Darren (Cherry) over the past six months, and he has brought immense value to the Advantis team," Swartz said. "I set and exceeded several goals while I was here, but I feel that the company needs someone that can take us to the next level." Swartz has been generating and increasing revenue quarter over quarter since he laid the operating foundation of the company last year. Swartz led proprietary product developments, established new client relationships, and formed partnerships with growers, distributors, and dispensaries. "I am proud of what I've done while I've been here. I want to see this company grow along with the industry, and I have full faith that Darren is the man to lead us there." Swartz will remain with the company through the transition period.

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, rosin6.com, elixicure.com, and amstercan.com

