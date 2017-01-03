Industry Leader Publishes Guide That Explores Trends and Gaps in Organizational Development

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Eagle's Flight, an industry leader in the development and delivery of practical training programs for the global business community, today announced it is publishing a new guide addressing current organizational development trends and gaps. More details about this resource is available at www.eaglesflight.com/ultimate-guide-to-od.

Countless industry reports and surveys provide valuable data about organizational development and training. However, the challenge is not in collecting and analyzing this information, but rather in turning it into something useful for the workplace. Identifying trends and gaps is a first good step toward benefiting from data revealed in reports and surveys. The new guide, Ultimate Guide to Organizational Development, from Eagle's Flight examines the current state of organizational development and offers actionable advice to companies looking to stand out among the competition. The guide identifies three organizational development trends and three gaps, as well as suggestions on how to translate data into day-to-day organizational development strategies.



"Plenty of data is available to help guide learning and organizational development strategy," says Michelle Bennett, Marketing Manager for Eagle's Flight. "However, this data must be distilled into actionable items based on trends and associated gaps in order to determine practical solutions that will work best for an organization. Our new guide digs into today's trends so companies can chart a path that amplifies their organizational development initiatives."

For more information about the guide or the innovative training and development programs Eagle's Flight offers, visit the company's website at www.eaglesflight.com.

Eagle's Flight is an innovative leader in the development and delivery of practical training programs for the global business community. Through the use of experiential learning, we assist organizations of all sizes to gain a competitive edge by significantly strengthening their workforce. Founded in 1988, our offerings now include skill-based program development, conference training events, leadership initiatives, and custom development. Globally, our programs are offered in 25 languages and represented by international licensees in 45 countries. This global structure enables us to work with large multinational companies to provide them with consistent training messages and methods around the world.

