Industry Standouts Craig Eastwood and Jan Jacobson Beef Up Powin Energy

TUALATIN, OR--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - Powin Energy Corporation ( OTCQB : PWON), a leading next generation provider of fully integrated energy storage solutions for utilities, C&I, and microgrid applications, announced today that Craig Eastwood and Jan (pronounced Yahn) Jacobson are the newest members of the company's executive leadership team. Eastwood joined the company in March 2017 and is directing all fiscal functions for the company as chief financial officer. Jacobson has been with Powin Energy since January of this year and he is leading the company's commercial team and spearheading the development of new business and strategic partnerships as the vice president of business development.

"We were very meticulous and targeted in our search to fill these roles as it was extremely important to get the right people to join a team that is highly motivated and focused on delivering a best-in-class energy storage system," said Geoffrey Brown, president of Powin Energy. "With Craig and Jan, I think we nailed it. Craig is a seasoned financial executive with a strong background in general accounting, treasury, systems integration, investor relations, and other financial disciplines. Jan brings a wealth of business development experience from the energy storage industry."

Most recently, Eastwood was the corporate controller at Erickson, a leading specialty aviation company. He has also held senior financial leadership positions with ESCO, Daimler Trucks, and Pharmaceutical Product Development. He started his career in public accounting with Deloitte, is a licensed CPA, and earned his accounting degree from the University of South Africa.

Jacobson has an extensive energy industry background as he's delivered cutting-edge energy resources to leading Fortune 500 corporations and some of the world's largest electrical utilities. He developed projects for Acciona Energy and Pacific Gas & Electric Company, then moved on to management roles where he led project development in the Western U.S. and Asia for distributed energy startup Bloom Energy. Prior to joining Powin Energy, Jacobson led all technical business and project development for behind-the-meter energy storage developer Stem. Jacobson holds multiple engineering degrees from the University of Wisconsin.

"Powin Energy is at an important inflection point in the emerging energy storage industry," said Eastwood. "I anticipate that our success with Southern California Edison, combined with other projects we are working on, will set the stage for several exciting opportunities as the industry evolves and matures."

"I've been a part of a couple of energy industry startups, so it's not easy to impress me with flashy-looking technology, but Powin Energy has the most novel and likely disruptive intellectual property I've seen," said Jacobson. "Our project pipeline for 2017 is already very sound, but I look forward to elevating our outlook for the remainder of the year and beyond."

Powin Energy's Stack140 is a modular, purpose-built 140 kWh battery array that easily and cost-effectively scales from 125 kW to multiple megawatt applications. It is available in both indoor and NEMA 3R outdoor models, each of which is engineered to maximize energy density and minimize system footprint. All Stack140 systems are operated by Powin's proprietary bp-OS software that received patents in both the United States and China in 2016 and includes the industry-exclusive Battery Odometer and Warranty Tracker™. Powin's supply chain expertise, modular design, and software proficiency streamline installation and make integrating energy storage into projects pain free.

